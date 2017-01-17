The opposing NBA player on each team fans most love to hate
As much fun as it is to cheer your favorite team on to victory, it's even more fun to root for a player on the opposing team's demise.
Here's a look at the opposing NBA player on each team's fans most love to hate.
Atlanta Hawks: Dwight Howard
The hate for Howard has died down a bit now that he's in Atlanta, but fans around the league still have a distaste for the way things ended in Orlando, and for the way he couldn't seem to make things work with the Lakers or the Rockets.
Boston Celtics: Kelly Olynyk
It might be the way he caused Kevin Love's shoulder injury in the 2015 playoffs, or it might be the hair. It's probably the hair.David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports David Butler II
Brooklyn Nets: Luis Scola
The Nets aren't good enough to single out any one player to hate, but Luis Scola's body of work would indicate that if you have to root against someone, he's the man for the job.
Charlotte Hornets: Spencer Hawes
Guys with odd hair/beard combinations pepper our list, but in addition to his look, his, um, unique set of political views makes him an easy target.David Richard-USA TODAY Sports David Richard
Chicago Bulls: Rajon Rondo
The only people who actually like Rondo are Celtics fans who are forever grateful for his role in winning the 2008 title. His prickly personality and lack of shooting make it hard to root for him, no matter where he ends up.
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James
If you hate the Cavaliers, then LeBron is public enemy No. 1 for you -- even though he's unquestionably the greatest player of his generation.
Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea
A little guy who knifes through the defense and somehow finds ways to score will drive an opposing team nuts -- just ask Andrew Bynum about that, the former Lakers All-Star big man who leveled Barea during a playoff series in 2011.
Denver Nuggets: Kenneth Faried
As the high-energy big man continually comes out of nowhere for rebounds and put-back dunks, fans of the opposing team will undoubtedly begin to curse his name.
Detroit Pistons: Aron Baynes
Worst hair and beard combo in the league. Easy choice.
Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green
The leg kicks, the mouth and the chippy play. All key ingredients of a player only the home team could like.
Houston Rockets: Patrick Beverley
Beverley is a nuisance on defense, and isn't afraid to run his mouth on the court if the timing is just right. Thunder fans still believe he intentionally injured Russell Westbrook back in 2013, even though that clearly wasn't the case.
Indiana Pacers: Paul George
When no other viable options present themselves, fans will gravitate toward rooting against the other team's star.Trevor Ruszkowski Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Spor
L.A. Clippers: Take your pick
Most people who don't like the Clippers have an equal amount of hate for Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. If we had to pick one, it's probably Griffin, but most fans of opposing teams won't be as discerning.WP
Los Angeles Lakers: Nick Young
Young has become a respectable NBA season this season, but his reputation as a clown precedes him, and you know it drives fans of the other team nuts when he produces in a meaningful manner.
Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Allen
Allen is known as the team's defensive stopper, which makes it all kinds of frustrating when he produces on the offensive end of the floor -- and he's able to that somewhat consistently.
Miami Heat: Goran Dragic
The Heat aren't good enough to target individual players to root against, but Dragic's physical, high-speed style of play tends to rub some people the wrong way.
Milwaukee Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova
Delly's time with the Cavaliers will continue to haunt him, at least until he goes a couple of seasons in a new situation without any incidents.Raj Mehta
Minnesota Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio
Rubio is good at all the little things, like court vision and above-average defense. And when he inevitably hits a rare three against your squad (after shooting only 24.7 percent from beyond the arc this season), you'll feel the hate rise up in your bones.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
New Orleans Pelicans: Omer Asik
Fans aren't fond of defensive-minded big men who make things tough on their favorite team, and Asik is exactly that.
New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony
Anthony is one of the game's veteran stars, but since he's become the face of the Knicks, fans of the opposing team will target the big shooter with their vitriol simply because he's the one most closely associated with New York's NBA squad.Sean Gardner Getty Images
Oklahoma City Thunder: Enes Kanter
The stellar offense-only reserve for the Thunder is easy for fans to dislike, thanks to his one-way game coupled with his continued insistence on ripping his former team.
Orlando Magic: Evan Fournier
Orlando isn't good enough to single out specific players to hate, but Evan Fournier is your likely choice, given the fact that he's the team's highest-paid player and looks like this.
Philadelphia 76ers: Dario Saric
There isn't anyone on the Sixers you should hate after all the losing the team went through over the past few seasons. But if you must have a player to target, then Dario Saric is probably your man.Getty Images Mitchell Leff
Phoenix Suns: P.J. Tucker
Not only is Tucker a dog on defense who will make life miserable for your favorite team's best player, but he'll also knock down a corner three or two, and will out-hustle your team to rebounds or loose balls on multiple possessions.Bruce Yeung
Portland Trail Blazers: Meyers Leonard
The dude's name is "Meyers."
Sacramento Kings: DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins is one of the nest big men in the game, at least statistically. But his inability to control his emotions both on and off the court make him an easy player to root against.
San Antonio Spurs: Manu Ginobili
Ginobili is so good at so many things that he's bound to kill your favorite team in one area or another, even at 39 years old in his 15th NBA season.Getty Images J Pat Carter
Toronto Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas
Big men with beards are easy targets for an opposing team's fanbase, and Valanciunas fits the bill to perfection while dominating inside for the bulk of his on-court minutes.
Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert
Whether you call him the Stifle Tower or the French Rejection, Gobert's defensive efforts are enough to drive any fan of the opposing team nuts.
Washington Wizards: Marcin Gortat
Gortat is one of the game's better big men that you might not know about unless you were paying very close attention, and he's capable of doing damage on both ends of the floor -- on top of what John Wall and Bradley Beal bring to the Wizards' equation.