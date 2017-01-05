One player each NBA team should look to trade in 2017
These guys have got to go
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, and a case can be made that at least one player per team could be dealt -- either to get the player into a better situation, or to improve the team in the immediate future.
Here's one potential trade candidate for every NBA team as we approach the midpoint of the season, listed from last place to first in the league-wide standings.
Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez
Normally I'm not in favor of trading a team's best player simply to bottom out and start from scratch, but the Nets are a disaster even with Lopez's typically solid 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Might as well get some draft picks (remember those, Nets fans?) for the one solid asset on the roster.
Philadelphia 76ers: Nerlens Noel
Noel might be the most likely player in the league to be dealt before the deadline, mainly because he's expressed his unhappiness with the roster construction in Philly, and the Sixers seem to have made it clear that they prefer Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor in terms of their frontcourt rotation.
Miami Heat: Chris Bosh
Unless you believe Miami should go all-in on a rebuild by trading Goran Dragic (or even sillier, Hassan Whiteside), then Bosh is the only realistic option. He still wants to play, and he's still under a hefty contract for two more seasons after this one. It's highly doubtful that another team would medically clear him to play while he's still on blood thinners, but if he did find a taker, the Heat would be foolish not to orchestrate his release.
Phoenix Suns: Brandon Knight
It's no secret that the Suns need to trade Brandon Knight. After starting for his entire career, Phoenix is using Knight in a sixth-man role this season, with less than amazing results.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio
Rubio's strengths are his court vision and his defense, but his inability to shoot, along with the fact that rookie Kris Dunn is behind him on the bench makes him expendable for the Timberwolves.
Dallas Mavericks: Andrew Bogut
Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki can't play together or else the defense is a disaster, so Bogut graciously went to his head coach and offered to come off the bench. The bigger problem in Dallas is the fact that Bogut will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the 11-24 Mavericks could get something in return from him in a deadline deal with a team more in need of his services.
Los Angeles Lakers: Luol Deng
It was a good idea in theory to bring in Luol Deng to provide some veteran leadership as the young Lakers continue to grow, but not for $72 million over four years. A star free agent will like what he sees in Los Angeles at some point, and the Lakers need to rid themselves of Deng's deal to create enough cap space to land multiple max-level players when that time eventually comes.
New Orleans Pelicans: Omer Asik
Asik was brought in to be a defensive presence next to Anthony Davis, but now the 30-year-old is posting numbers that are the worst since his rookie season, and he's recently fallen out of the Pelicans' rotation.
Denver Nuggets: Danilo Gallinari
Denver's going nowhere fast this season, and the team is heading toward a youth movement anyway. Gallinari could be a useful piece to a team with realistic playoff aspirations, and might bring back an asset or two in return.
Portland Trail Blazers: Alan Crabbe
The Blazers matched the Nets' offer sheet to Alan Crabbe last summer for $75 million over four years, and while the move made sense at the time, the numbers might not look so great as the deal begins to age.
Crabbe is Portland's second-highest paid player behind Damian Lillard, but he's averaging just 10.1 points per game while coming off the bench.
Sacramento Kings: DeMarcus Cousins
The Kings blew every opportunity over the years to build a stable franchise around their All-Star big man, and there's virtually no chance he re-signs in Sacramento as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. The team needs to trade him this season in order to get maximum value in return while he still has a year remaining on his deal.
Orlando Magic: Serge Ibaka
Ibaka will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. Why would he re-sign with an Orlando team that's going to miss the playoffs, when he'll get similar contract offers to play for a contender? He'd be a heck of a half-season rental for a team looking to seriously upgrade for a run through the postseason.
Detroit Pistons: Stanley Johnson
Teams are reluctant to trade players who are still on their rookie scale deals, but Johnson has been in Stan Van Gundy's dog house this season, and isn't getting the chance to develop in Detroit the way that he should.Raj Mehta Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks: Joakim Noah
The Knicks would love to get out from under the deal they handed Noah this past offseason, but given his injury history and his (already) declining level of production, no one's signing up for three more years of Noah at $17.7, $18.5 and $19.2 million anytime soon.Getty Images Jim McIsaac
Washington Wizards: Markieff Morris
Sure, it's tempting to say that either John Wall or Bradley Beal need to go, but considering they're both under contract for a few more years, that's not likely to happen anytime soon. Markieff Morris is a more realistic trade candidate, considering he's on a very reasonable contract and is capable of contributing a starter's level of production.
Chicago Bulls: Taj Gibson
If the Bulls don't figure out things fairly soon, Gibson certainly could be dealt. He's making less than $9 million this season, and Chicago is unlikely to re-sign the 31-year-old this summer when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
He's averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds in 28 minutes per game as a starter for the Bulls this season.Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Mike Dinovo
Indiana Pacers: Al Jefferson
The NBA may be evolving toward more of a fast-paced small-ball game, but Al Jefferson remains one of the rare players you can throw it to in the post and almost always get a bucket.
He's in a reserve role for the Pacers, on a very friendly contract that guarantees him less than $10 million for next season.Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas
Milwaukee Bucks: Greg Monroe
Monroe is a fine rotation player for the Bucks, coming off the bench to contribute 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
But he's the team's highest-paid player, and can decline his contract option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent. Milwaukee should deal him now if the opportunity arises.Leon Halip Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks: Paul Millsap
There are already trade rumors swirling around Millsap, and with good reason. The Hawks aren't as good as expected, and Millsap, 31, can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. It's unclear whether the Hawks will be willing to pay what it would cost to re-sign him, so those in Atlanta's front office are eagerly answering the phone.
Charlotte Hornets: Roy Hibbert
Hibbert is earning only $5 million this season, with no guaranteed money on the books after that. He isn't producing much for the Hornets, and there may be a team interested in adding a defensive presence to its second unit if the price is right.
Memphis Grizzlies: Tony Allen and Zach Randolph
The Grit-N-Grind era of Grizzlies basketball may have been a nice identity for fans to rally around, but the reality is that it didn't produce a tremendous amount of overall success. Memphis has lost in the first round of the playoffs in three of the past five years, and both Allen and Randolph are aging players who will be unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of this season. It's time for the franchise to go in a different direction.Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports Justin Ford
Oklahoma City Thunder: Enes Kanter
Kanter is a nice offensive player, but is coming off the bench because there's a better overall big man named Steven Adams who occupies his position in the starting lineup.
Kanter is the Thunder's second-highest paid player this season, and is earning too much to be used in just 20.6 minutes per game solely as a reserve.
Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart
It's become clear that the ceiling for the Celtics as currently constructed is (maybe) second place in the East. Boston has assets in the way of draft picks, but those alone aren't likely to land a difference-maker in trade. Smart's defensive abilities are outstanding, and he would be an enticing piece when packaged in the right deal.
Utah Jazz: Alec Burks
Burks has played only sparingly the past couple of seasons due to injury, and an ankle issue kept him sidelined for almost all of this season, too. He recently returned, though, and if he can stay healthy and contribute, Utah may be able to unload his salary that's on the books for a little over $22 million for the next two years.
Burks shot 40.5 percent from three-point distance in 25.7 minutes per game off the bench for the Jazz last season, but appeared in just 31 contests.
L.A. Clippers: Blake Griffin
This one's tricky, for a couple of reasons. The Clippers are a veteran team built to win now, and proved they can compete with the league's elite with their hot start earlier this season. But Griffin is sidelined due to injury once again, and there's no guarantee he'll be back to 100 percent for a run through the postseason.
Is L.A. going to bring him back on a max deal in free agency next summer, or do they decide to trade him for multiple players who could make the team a more reliable contender? Chris Paul is a free agent next summer too, which makes the whole situation a complicated mess.Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors: Patrick Patterson
Patterson has been a reliable rotation player for the Raptors for the past three seasons, but it's clear that Toronto can't take down a healthy Cavaliers team in a seven-game season the way roster is currently constructed.
The Raptors are already 0-3 against Cleveland this season, and need to make a trade if they want to truly compete with LeBron's Cavs. Toronto's starters are largely set; Patterson's inclusion in any deal makes the most sense.
Houston Rockets: Corey Brewer
Brewer's role has been diminished in Houston this season, but he could be a nice three-and-D acquisition at the deadline for a team looking for a second-unit boost.
Cleveland Cavaliers: No one
Don't let the picture of LeBron there fool you. A look up and down the roster of the defending champs simply doesn't reveal anyone who should realistically be included in a trade before the deadline passes. A healthy version of this Cavaliers team is still the favorite to take home the title.
San Antonio Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge
The Spurs aren't likely to make a deal in the middle of the season, especially as they are posting another one of their typically great win-loss records.
But Aldridge is capable of being a team's No. 1 option, and he's the Spurs' highest-paid player. Kawhi Leonard gets the bulk of the looks in San Antonio, however, and Tony Parker and Pau Gasol aren't far behind in the Spurs' equal-opportunity offense.
If San Antonio falls short of expectations, Aldridge is a name to watch -- especially because he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Golden State Warriors: Zaza Pachulia
The Warriors' starting center (and potential Western Conference All-Star) is nowhere near the defensive presence that the departed Andrew Bogut was, and Golden State could potentially upgrade by moving him for someone who's a better overall fit.
The only problem is that Pachulia signed a team-friendly deal that pays him just $2.8 million this season, which would make it extremely difficult to get a quality player in return given the fact that the salaries would need to match.WPPROD