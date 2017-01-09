Nike unveils its first signature sneaker for Pacers’ Paul George
In Nike’s 44-year history, fewer than one percent of its endorsed athletes have been given a signature sneaker.
Paul George has become the brand's fourth active NBA player to receive the honor, joining LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Nike unveiled his first signature sneaker, the PG1, in advance of the Pacers' game in London against the Nuggets on Thursday. Check out the photos below, and while there's no word yet on a release date, the PG1 will drop at a $110 price point.AP
It's all about performance
According to Nike, specific performance benefits of the PG1 include:
Forefoot strap with Flywire technology loop system provides adaptive support
Zoom Air unit under the forefoot and plush sockliner provide responsive cushioning
Full-bootie construction delivers a snug, 1-to-1 fit
Multidirectional scale-inspired blade traction provides ultimate court grip
Designer Tony Hardman began sketching ideas for the PG1 almost two years ago
The low-cut shoe blends performance innovation with personal details
The full-bootie construction is similar to what we've seen from Nike on Kevin Durant's KD9 and the LeBron 14.
The 2K colorway features a unique sockliner
Paul George was the cover athlete for the NBA 2K video game, and this colorway pays tribute to that appearance.
A bobber-inspired lace lock reflects George's love of fishing
The silhouette looks sharp
According to Nike, the simple, highly functional silhouette features a distinctive forefoot strap anchored by Flywire cable loops providing a dynamic, contained feel, while a forefoot Zoom Air unit delivers low-profile, responsive cushioning.