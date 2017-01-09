Nike unveils its first signature sneaker for Pacers’ Paul George

In Nike’s 44-year history, fewer than one percent of its endorsed athletes have been given a signature sneaker.

Paul George has become the brand's fourth active NBA player to receive the honor, joining LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Nike unveiled his first signature sneaker, the PG1, in advance of the Pacers' game in London against the Nuggets on Thursday. Check out the photos below, and while there's no word yet on a release date, the PG1 will drop at a $110 price point.

AP