Every NBA team’s most valuable trade asset, ranked from 30 to 1

The NBA trade deadline is a little more than a month away, and the rumors are starting to fly.

So in the spirit of embracing basketball chaos, we are identifying each NBA team's most valuable trade asset in 2016-17. For this exercise, we considered only players and picks that could actually be on the move.

We're not going to propose that LeBron James is the Cavs' best trade asset, even though that's true in a vacuum because there's a less than zero chance that Cleveland would trade the King for anyone or anything in the NBA.

With that caveat out of the way, then, here's every NBA team's best realistic trade asset, ranked from 30 to 1.

Kelley L Cox

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports