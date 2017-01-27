NBA reveals its 2017 All-Star reserves
We knew Russell Westbrook was a lock to be selected as an All-Star reserve, thanks to his triple-double average on the season. Most of the rest of the choices were obvious, too, but as always, a couple of players have the right to feel they were snubbed.
Here are the All-Star reserves for 2017 who will suit up in New Orleans on Feb. 19 (all stats are courtesy of the NBA).
EAST -- Guard: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Lowry has arguably had the better overall season than his teammate DeMar DeRozan, who was voted in as a starter.Mitchell Leff
Guard: John Wall, Washington Wizards
Wall has been toiling away in relative obscurity in Washington, but he's really been amazing. He's averaging a career-best 23.1 points while leading the league in steals.AP
Guard: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
Thomas probably should have gotten in as a starter, but he was guaranteed a spot on the team either way. He ranks second in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 29.1 points per game.Greg M. Cooper Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Guard: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Walker is averaging a career-best 23 points per game, and becomes Charlotte’s first All-Star selection since Gerald Wallace in the 2009-10 season.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Frontcourt: Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Love earned his fourth All-Star selection, and is the only player in the East averaging at least 20 points and 11 rebounds per game this season.
Frontcourt: Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks
Millsap is making his fourth consecutive trip to the All-Star Game since joining the Hawks in 2013.
Frontcourt: Paul George, Indiana Pacers
George scored 41 points and sank a record nine three-pointers in the 2016 All-Star Game, but Russell Westbrook came away with the MVP award thanks to the West's 196-173 victory.AP
WEST -- Guard: Russell Westbrook
Westbrook has won the MVP in each of the last two All-Star games, and was a no-brainer selection thanks to his triple-double average this season.Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Bob Donnan
Guard: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Thompson owns the NBA’s highest-scoring game of the season (60 points vs. Indiana on Dec. 5) and leads the league in points on catch-and-shoot plays (10.6 ppg) for the third time in four years. The Warriors do have the best record in the league, but Thompson's selection was a bit of a surprise.WPPROD
Frontcourt: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Green ranks 19th in the NBA in rebounding (8.5 rpg), eighth in assists (7.5 apg) and third in steals (1.93 spg) for a team that leads the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
Frontcourt: DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins is the league's fifth-leading scorer, and was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season.
Frontcourt: Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies
Gasol is averaging career highs of 20.6 points and 4.2 assists per game to go along with his 64 three-pointers made; he entered the season with just 12 threes made in his first eight seasons combined.
Frontcourt: DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers
A first-time All-Star in his ninth NBA season, Jordan leads the NBA in rebounding (14.0 rpg) and field goal percentage (69.0).
Frontcourt: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz
Averaging career highs of 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, Hayward is Utah’s first All-Star selection since Deron Williams in the 2010-11 season