NBA power rankings: One thing you need to know about each team in 2017

With this year's Christmas Day games in the rear-view mirror, many NBA fans are tuning into the Association in earnest for the first time this season.

To those newcomers and to our diehards, welcome to 2017 (more or less). In this week's edition of the power rankings, we're making a slight detour by breaking down the one thing you need to know for every team headed into the new year.

Next week, we'll be back with our typical weekly wrap-up for all 30 franchises. For now, though, sit back on your holiday weekend and enjoy our refresher course on the first two months of the NBA.