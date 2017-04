11 NBA postseason success stories who were nondescript college players

These nobodies are somebodies now

The NBA playoffs are officially upon us, a time for pro basketball fans to rejoice and for those of us who love (and cover) the college game to say “Wait, is that guy really in the NBA?”

That’s right, for all the talk about the Durants, Kyries and D-Wades - players who seemed destined for superstardom long before they got to the league - there are plenty of others who are having success that few saw coming.

From superstars to key role players and guys some fans know very little about, here are the 11 most unlikely NBA playoff success stories, based on their college careers.