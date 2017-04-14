One reason to root against every team in the NBA playoffs

You probably know whom you're rooting for in the 2017 postseason, but do you know which teams to pull against?

Let's be honest: No matter which NBA team you support, each franchise has something that makes you want to hate its very existence.

So with the real games starting Saturday, we decided to take a look at why you should be rooting against each playoff team (in alphabetical order). Consider it a tribute to the late Charlie Murphy and the "Playa Haters' Ball."