5 players who could ruin their team’s chances in the NBA playoffs

Some of the biggest names in the NBA will shine under the brightest lights over the next two months.
It's great to be a hero, but there's a catch: The NBA playoffs invariably produce some high-profile scapegoats, as well.
We're not saying the five guys listed below are destined to go down in basketball infamy this postseason. What we are saying is each one has the potential to dominate the news cycle for all the wrong reasons.
Here are five players who could cost their teams a shot at a championship in the 2016-17 NBA playoffs.
Paul Pierce, Los Angeles Clippers
At some point this postseason, the Clippers are going to need to call on The Truth to join their core four on the court in a clutch moment with the game on the line.
If this were 2008, L.A. would be just fine. Here in 2017, though, Pierce is a shadow of his former self. Maybe he can summon up the strength for one more "I called game!" moment.
The more likely scenario is the Clippers fall short with Pierce in the lineup and have to turn to Jamal Crawford or Luc Mbah a Moute to try to help them shock the Warriors in the West.
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
The biggest concern when Aldridge first came to San Antonio was his defense. Could he fit into the Spurs' scheme? Would he drag one of the best teams in the NBA down to mediocrity?
After his second year in the system, we know San Antonio will be just fine on that end. The Spurs finished first in defense in 2016-17. Instead, the concern with Aldridge comes on offense.
Such chatter might seem ludicrous. We're talking about one of the best scoring bigs in the NBA. Yet Aldridge still has the tendency to hold the ball when he catches it in the post ... and hold it ... and hold it, all the while gumming up San Antonio's timing-based attack.
That's a huge problem in the postseason, when opponents will scout your worst tendencies and exploit them every time down the court.
Al Horford, Boston Celtics
You have to wonder if "LeBron James" is considered a swear in the Horford household.
The King and his Cavaliers owned Horford in Atlanta, and his same woes exist in Boston. Horford's a skilled big who struggles as a rebounder, especially against the likes of Tristan Thompson.
The Celtics would have to minimize how much damage Cleveland can do on the glass if they meet in the Eastern Conference Finals, and that would depend on Horford coming up big.
Smith hasn't rounded back into form after missing most of the season with a thumb injury. Just don't try to tell him that.
Shooters shoot, and Swish is a S-H-O-O-T-E-R. A cold streak won't deter him. Misses are mere motivation to keep chucking. He will try too hard and make mistakes on defense, however, if he feels like he's not contributing on offense.
Smith played some of the best basketball of his professional career out of nowhere in the Finals last season. The Cavs' title hopes thoroughly depend on their mercurial wing somehow finding a way to pull that trick once again.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
The man cost his team a championship last season when he let LeBron get in his head.
If Green's not suspended for Game 5, the series ends in Oakland, Kevin Durant isn't a Warrior, and LeBron doesn't have a chance of catching MJ as the greatest of all time.
We doubt we'll see an encore of Green's eruption if they make the Finals this year, because we're assuming he learned his lesson.
But you know what they say about making assumptions.