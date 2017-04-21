3 things we learned from Day 6 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

One night after Russell Westbrook recorded the sixth 40-point (and first 50-point) triple-double in NBA history, LeBron James joined the club with an epic Game 3 performance against the Indiana Pacers.
On the other side of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, the Milwaukee Bucks embarrassed the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, showed just what "Grit 'N' Grind" is all about.
Here are our three biggest takeaways from another awesome night in the 2017 NBA playoffs.
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors were just exposed from top to bottom
It's hard to imagine a playoff game going much worse than Toronto's 104-77 Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
There were two major reasons for the Raptors' awful showing. First, we've reached a point where a playoff team is thoroughly doomed if it can't shoot 3s. Toronto was 6-for-22 from deep on Thursday as the Bucks dared the Raps to fire away. Rather than defend non-shooters, Milwaukee was happy to camp in the paint and watch the Raptors come up short.
Second, Jason Kidd crushed Dwane Casey in the coaching matchup. The Bucks ran the same play on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter, scoring seven points on those three plays. Then, Milwaukee ran that very play one more time and got another bucket.
Casey didn't call a timeout, make a substitution, or tell his players to make an adjustment. He merely stood and watched as the Bucks opened up a 27-point halftime lead.
The regular season can hide a coach's weaknesses. But in the playoffs, your biggest weaknesses are just asking to be exposed. The Bucks were happy to oblige in Game 3.
John E. SokolowskiJohn E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Indiana Pacers don't deserve Paul George
We have some friendly advice for Larry Bird:
If you want to keep PG-13 beyond next season, you need to fire Nate McMillan this offseason. Because as long as the Pacers play like this, George will be looking for greener pastures.
Indiana wasted its best shot at stealing a game from the Cavaliers on Thursday, blowing a 25-point halftime lead as George did everything in his power to keep the game from slipping away.
Even as LeBron James showed why he's The King with one of the best second halves you'll ever see, George was there with him shot for shot. It just wasn't enough.
So what's left for George in Indiana? When you give it your all and still can't come away with a win — one lousy victory — how soon before you start wondering how you'd look in a Lakers jersey?
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
The San Antonio Spurs can't depend on Tony Parker any longer
It feels lile Parker's 2007 NBA Finals MVP award came a lifetime ago.
The Spurs point guard had one rebound in 19 minutes in Game 3 ... and that was it. He had no points, no assists, no steals, no blocks, and no impact on the game, as the Grizzlies beat the Spurs for the first time in 11 playoff games, 105-94.
San Antonio hoped a season of rest would let Parker turn it on in the postseason. Like the Cavaliers and their defense, though, the Spurs are finding out flipping the switch is easier said than done.
We wouldn't be surprised if Gregg Popovich decides to flip Parker and Patty Mills at some point this postseason, bringing the nominal starter off the bench and letting Mills run the offense. If the Spurs want to hang with the best in the West, they might not have a choice.