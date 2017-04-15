The 5 most intriguing individual matchups to watch in the first round of the NBA playoffs

Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden

Aka the MVP and the runner-up. We picked Harden to win the award by a narrow margin, and part of his edge over Westbrook is the Rockets' three wins in four games against the Thunder this season. But he shot just 34.3 percent against them, including 22.6 percent on threes, while Westbrook boasted far better numbers (36/9/9) vs. Harden (20/12/7).

However, Harden has been historically great against everyone else and helped Houston secure the best numbers belonging to either one of them: 55 wins and the No. 3 playoff seed. The Rockets have set a record for three-pointers in a season, and their offense is second only to the Warriors'.

Fear the Beard, right? OK but don't underestimate Russ. The man has been on a mission all season, and you gotta believe he burns to be the one to oust Kevin Durant and the Warriors from the playoffs. He's toppled one challenge after another; who wants to bet against this guy?

They may not guard each other much in the series -- Andre Roberson's only function on the Thunder is to take the top perimeter player -- but Westbrook vs. Harden is everything we could ask for in a first-round matchup. Expect a triple-double by both players every night.