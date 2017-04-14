Chris Broussard predicts every first-round NBA playoff series

If you're expecting the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference to waltz through the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs, you might want to think again.
Chris Broussard joined Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" on Friday to preview each opening series, and Cowherd practically ended up on the floor by the time Broussard predicted the Cavaliers and Celtics would need 13 out of a possible 14 games to get past the Bulls and Pacers, respectively.
Celtics over Bulls in seven games
CHRIS: "I like Boston, but this is the biggest upset watch in the East.
"[The Bulls] have the experience. You got Dwyane Wade. You have, arguably — now, I voted Isaiah Thomas fifth in the MVP race, so he had a great year — but arguably, Jimmy Butler's the best player in that series. ...
"I think this is seven. I don't have the guts to say Bulls, but I'm going to say Boston in seven."
COLIN: "I think Boston-Chicago games are interesting, I just think Boston wins all of them late. I love their coach [Brad Stevens], their best player's their point guard, they have a nice bench, they play real defense.
"I think Boston will win a series of close games, because I think they're just a better shooting team."
Cavaliers over Pacers in six games
CHRIS: "You know what?"
COLIN: "Oh, God, no."
CHRIS: "I'm thinking six, and I'm thinking it's 2-2. Now, maybe I'm just dying to get some excitement.
"Paul George is obviously not as good as LeBron James, [but] I think this will be a breakout series since the injury, since his leg injury that stifled his career. He hasn't been the same except for the last month and a half, two months.
"He's been tremendous, about 29 points a game, shooting well from the field. I think he'll go at LeBron. LeBron will outplay him, but I think he'll play well, and I think he'll get them two games, as Cleveland kind of gets back its swag and who it really is."
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Raptors over Bucks; Wizards over Hawks
COLIN: "OK, I don't want to talk about these next two series, just pick the winner. Toronto-Milwaukee?"
CHRIS: "Toronto."
COLIN: "Washington-Atlanta?"
CHRIS: "Washington. That could be a good one, too."
KRISTINE: "Why don't you want to talk about those series?"
COLIN: "Because they're boring. ... [The Bucks] are going in the right direction, I just don't want to talk about them."
Peter LlewellynPeter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors over Blazers in five games
CHRIS: "Five. ... Now, Jusuf Nurkic, I like a lot. He's been 15 and 11 since he got traded there from Denver. I remember the first time I saw him, I was doing sidelines for the Cavs vs. Denver a couple years ago.
"And I just liked everything I saw about him: his walk, his swag. He's not afraid, he's confident. I like him, I think he's going to be really tough. If he plays in this series — he's got that leg injury, so he's questionable — I think he could give Golden State a few problems.
"But that said, it doesn't go any further than five games."
Kyle TeradaKyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Spurs over Grizzlies in five games
CHRIS: "It would have been better with Tony Allen, you know? I hate to see him out of this, but still, Memphis is gritty, they're tough. They play like San Antonio, slow down.
"Probably five, though."
Rockets over Thunder in six (or seven) games
CHRIS: "This is the one, right? This is the best series."
COLIN: "I like OKC's size. I just like Houston's bench and their ability to hit 3s.
"I think, again, OKC's going to win some games, but, man, listen —"
CHRIS: "Do you think we're about to see a classic matchup between Westbrook and Harden?"
COLIN: "I think the highlights will be better than the games. I think they can be sloppy. I think Westbrook will have a series of great and then disappointing games. I think he'll have a couple for the ages, and a couple where he's trying too hard.
"Whereas I think James Harden will let the game come to him more, and he'll have a more even series without the roller coaster ride of games."
CHRIS: "Well, the interesting thing about Harden — I'm with you, I think Houston wins. I think it's six or seven games; I'd love seven. But Harden has had some struggles in the playoffs. He had the 12 turnovers against Golden State a few years ago. ... so it'll be interesting."
Mark D. SmithMark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Clippers over Jazz in five (or six) games
CHRIS: "I like Utah a lot, but I think the Clippers.
"I'm not going to get too excited about them, I think they finished 9-2 down the stretch, but I like the Clippers in this series. With their experience, I think they're going to win this series, and I think at the most it goes six. I think they could take them out in five."