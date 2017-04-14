Chris Broussard predicts every first-round NBA playoff series

Celtics over Bulls in seven games

CHRIS: "I like Boston, but this is the biggest upset watch in the East.

"[The Bulls] have the experience. You got Dwyane Wade. You have, arguably — now, I voted Isaiah Thomas fifth in the MVP race, so he had a great year — but arguably, Jimmy Butler's the best player in that series. ...

"I think this is seven. I don't have the guts to say Bulls, but I'm going to say Boston in seven."

COLIN: "I think Boston-Chicago games are interesting, I just think Boston wins all of them late. I love their coach [Brad Stevens], their best player's their point guard, they have a nice bench, they play real defense.

"I think Boston will win a series of close games, because I think they're just a better shooting team."