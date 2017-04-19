3 things we learned from Day 4 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

Day 4 of the 2017 NBA playoffs is in the books, and the surprising Chicago Bulls are up 2-0 on the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics. It's the second time in NBA history an eight seed has gone up 2-0 on a one seed — and that's just one thing we learned on Tuesday.
Here are our three biggest takeaways from the fourth day of these awesome NBA playoffs, starting with a championship-winning point guard coming up big for his team in the postseason.
Rajon Rondo is still one of the best playoff point guards
We spent a fair amount of time this season questioning Rajon Rondo's impact on the Chicago Bulls. We've even gone so far as to say the Bulls absolutely must part ways with Rondo as soon as possible.
That's regular-season Rondo, though. Playoff, national-TV Rondo is a whole different human being, as he's shown through two games against the Boston Celtics.
Rondo's inability to shoot matters less in the postseason, because his ability to control both ends of the court becomes significantly more meaningful. Every possession counts in the playoffs, after all, and no one's better at getting the most out of every trip down the floor than Rondo — again, his own flaws not withstanding.
He's as effective in the playoffs as he is maddening in his entirety. Rondo will shout slurs at referees, pick fights with team leaders, and help lead you to the promised land along the way.
But so far, it's been nothing but Good Rondo in Boston. That has to sting for Celtics fans.
The Raptors' conference finals hopes hinge on Serge Ibaka
Ibaka was huge in Toronto's Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, nailing 3s, and snuffing out the Bucks' offensive possessions by being in the right place at the right time.
He also looked really old more often than not, as he could barely jump off of the court for rebounds or to challenge shots.
Adding Ibaka and P.J. Tucker at the trade deadline reinforced the Raptors' claim as the second best team in the Eastern Conference. If everyone is healthy and rested, Toronto might even give the Cavaliers a run for their money in the conference finals — by which we mean maybe push the series to six games, of course.
But Ibaka's health means the Raptors need to close out series quickly, and the Bucks aren't going to roll over after splitting the first two games in Toronto. A six or seven-game first-round series could spell disaster for the Raptors if Ibaka wears down trying to keep up with Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co.
Chris Paul is still the Point God
The Clippers let the Jazz hang around far longer than a team without Rudy Gobert should have in Game 2 — until CP3 shut it down.
Paul scored nine points and came up with a few big defensive plays over the final six minutes of the game, on top of his typical spectacular playmaking, but his impact didn't really show up in the box score. He calmed his team when they looked on the brink of collapse, kept Blake Griffin involved in the offense and threw a massive wrench in the Jazz offense.
Still, Los Angeles is vulnerable headed to Utah for the next two games. The Clips play as if they've put in their two weeks notice on the job, while the Jazz have maintained their defensive intensity without Gobert. The execution is the problem for a Jazz team missing its most valuable player, not the effort.
Paul will need to keep playing some of the best basketball of his career to lead the Clippers to the second round, let alone the first conference finals of his career.
Should he come up short, things could get very interesting this summer, when both he and Blake Griffin can become free agents.