3 things we learned from Day 4 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

Rajon Rondo is still one of the best playoff point guards

We spent a fair amount of time this season questioning Rajon Rondo's impact on the Chicago Bulls. We've even gone so far as to say the Bulls absolutely must part ways with Rondo as soon as possible.

That's regular-season Rondo, though. Playoff, national-TV Rondo is a whole different human being, as he's shown through two games against the Boston Celtics.

Rondo's inability to shoot matters less in the postseason, because his ability to control both ends of the court becomes significantly more meaningful. Every possession counts in the playoffs, after all, and no one's better at getting the most out of every trip down the floor than Rondo — again, his own flaws not withstanding.

He's as effective in the playoffs as he is maddening in his entirety. Rondo will shout slurs at referees, pick fights with team leaders, and help lead you to the promised land along the way.

But so far, it's been nothing but Good Rondo in Boston. That has to sting for Celtics fans.