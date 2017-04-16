3 things we learned from Day 1 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

Playoff Giannis Antetokounmpo is a terrifying force

If anyone has any ideas on how to stop a 7-footer who can play point guard, bully power forwards all the way to the block for dunks, and get from halfcourt to the rim in two dribbles, please forward them to the Toronto Raptors.

It's impossible to overstate how much Antetokounmpo improved since we last saw him in the playoffs in 2015. He's the best player in the Bucks-Raptors series — when he's playing like he did in Game 1, it's not particularly close.

And that's before we get to the defense. The Greek Freak can go from guarding his man to disrupting a play on the other side of the court in a heartbeat. And the Raptors practically invite him to take the ball with their gunked-up offense.

Saying an en vogue, up-and-coming superstar can do things we've never seen before, but with Antetokounmpo, there's no other way to describe his gifts. He's unique, in the truest sense of the word.

Toronto can take solace in one caveat: it was only one game. On the other hand, Game 1 was a downright terrifying experience for anyone not on Antetokounmpo's side.