3 things we learned from Day 1 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

Day 1 of the 2017 NBA playoffs featured nail-biters, epic individual performances, the pressure of the clutch, and an unfortunate injury that could shake up the rest of the postseason.
After such an action-packed opening day, it's important not to overreact. The biggest mismatches and the safest leads can evaporate over a seven-game series. Just ask last season's Golden State Warriors.
With that said, every game teaches a lesson or two. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, we'll be rounding up the three biggest takeaways from the day's games. Here's what we learned on Day 1.
David RichardDavid Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Playoff Giannis Antetokounmpo is a terrifying force
If anyone has any ideas on how to stop a 7-footer who can play point guard, bully power forwards all the way to the block for dunks, and get from halfcourt to the rim in two dribbles, please forward them to the Toronto Raptors.
It's impossible to overstate how much Antetokounmpo improved since we last saw him in the playoffs in 2015. He's the best player in the Bucks-Raptors series — when he's playing like he did in Game 1, it's not particularly close.
And that's before we get to the defense. The Greek Freak can go from guarding his man to disrupting a play on the other side of the court in a heartbeat. And the Raptors practically invite him to take the ball with their gunked-up offense.
Saying an en vogue, up-and-coming superstar can do things we've never seen before, but with Antetokounmpo, there's no other way to describe his gifts. He's unique, in the truest sense of the word.
Toronto can take solace in one caveat: it was only one game. On the other hand, Game 1 was a downright terrifying experience for anyone not on Antetokounmpo's side.
Associated PressFrank Gunn
The Pacers' only change at an upset is Paul George defending LeBron James
You can't say the Cavs took the Pacers for granted. We're in the playoffs now. All those excuses went out the window for Cleveland the day the regular season ended.
And the Cavs know it. They sure acted like it, anyway — trying to flip the switch by making an effort, but finding out that will be harder than they think.
This Indiana team isn't going to back down. They have just enough talent to make the defending champions sweat throughout this series. The question is whether the Pacers can maintain this intensity for a seven-game series.
Paul George spent most of the playoff opener guarding anyone other than LeBron James, as he needed to conserve his energy to carry Indiana on offense.
Yet the Cavs roast the Pacers whenever anyone other than George tried to check The King. While both defenses will struggle in this series, Cleveland has a massive margin for error; Indiana doesn't.
So if the Pacers are going to make this interesting, George will have to come up with a superhuman effort on both ends of the court. Basically, he'll have to be LeBron from last year's Finals.
Sounds reasonable.
David RichardDavid Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Jazz are the most overlooked team in the NBA
A scary knee injury to Rudy Gobert on the first play of Game 1 would have spelled disaster for most teams.
The Utah Jazz are not most teams. They've dealt with injuries all season, and every time, the squad has stepped up together to fill the void. George Hill, Derrick Favors, Joe Johnson, Gordon Hayward, Boris Diaw, Joe Ingles, Shelvin Mack — this is a team of pro's pros from top to bottom. They won't be rattled by an injury, even if it's to the team's most important player.
So when their center went down, the Jazz collected themselves, fought back, and turned to Iso Joe to win the game and steal the home-court advantage. That's just what they do.
If Gobert is out for the rest of the playoffs, then the Jazz will fall sooner than later. We should know more Sunday after an MRI, and early indications are he might be okay. But either way, don't be surprised if the Jazz keeps showing why they're poised to become the next great franchise in the Western Conference.