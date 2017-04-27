3 things we learned from Day 12 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

The NBA's scheduling issues extend into the postseason

There is absolutely no reason a weekday NBA playoff game should begin at 6 p.m. ET, as Game 5 between the Hawks and Wizards did on Wednesday night.

We understand why this specific scheduling conflict happened. The NBA lined up a bunch of Western Conference games yesterday, then doubled down with two Eastern Conference games on Wednesday. In order for Bulls-Celtics to start at a reasonable local time, Hawks-Wizards had to tip early.

But that's like driving your car into a river because you decided you didn't like the route you chose to the grocery store.

The NBA could have — and should have — broken things up so that each night features at least one game in the East and one in the West. Instead, they let the cards fall where they may, costing Washington its hard-earned home-court advantage in Game 5, as the lower bowl didn't fill up with Wizards fans until the second quarter.

Come on, Adam Silver. It's 2017. If we can't figure out how to use computers to draw up rational schedules, what are we even doing here?