Ranking every NBA team by its all-time playoff success

The first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs is winding down, with just three series yet to be decided, and the next round will feature the usual suspects.

When it comes to postseason success in the Association, the rich tend to stay rich, and the poor wallow in their misery. That's the lesson we learned by looking back on each team's playoff record in the modern era (which we defined as since the NBA instituted the 3-point line for the 1979-80 season).

We went through the record books to find each squad's all-time playoff win-loss record, their conference and NBA Finals appearances, and the number of titles they won. Then, we weighted each of those numbers to rank every organization by their playoff success.

Here's how all 30 current NBA teams' postseason histories stack up, from the also-ran Wolves to the greatest franchise in modern basketball.