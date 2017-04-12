NBA playoff scenarios for every team on the final night of the season

Playoff seedings are on the line on the NBA's last night of the regular season, and the issue of teams resting healthy players -- one that commissioner Adam Silver recently called the league's biggest area of concern -- will be at the forefront of the news cycle once again.

The lineup choices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland and Miami will play critical roles in the outcomes of these contests, and players on one team or another are resting in every single one.

Here's a look at all of the playoff possibilities for the seven teams that could change seeds as we head into the final night of the regular season.