NBA playoff scenarios for every team on the final night of the season

Playoff seedings are on the line on the NBA's last night of the regular season, and the issue of teams resting healthy players -- one that commissioner Adam Silver recently called the league's biggest area of concern -- will be at the forefront of the news cycle once again.
The lineup choices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland and Miami will play critical roles in the outcomes of these contests, and players on one team or another are resting in every single one.
Here's a look at all of the playoff possibilities for the seven teams that could change seeds as we head into the final night of the regular season.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Cavaliers conceding the No. 1 seed?
The Cavaliers need a home win over the Raptors combined with a Celtics loss to finish with the East's No. 1 seed, but they don't appear all that interested in locking that up. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson all sat out of Monday's loss to the Heat, and while Irving is expected to play Wednesday night, James and Thompson will more than likely continue to sit.
Cleveland won't know whether its first-round opponent will be Indiana, Miami or Chicago until Wednesday night's games are finished.
Celtics can lock up the No. 1 seed
With a win at home over a Bucks team that will be resting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (among others), the Celtics will finish the year with the No. 1 seed in the East. In the unlikely event they lose and the Cavaliers manage to beat the Raptors without LeBron James, Boston would finish with the No. 2 spot.
Greg M. CooperUSA TODAY Sports
The Pacers aren't officially in just yet
The Pacers will more than likely clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday. Indiana is at home against a Hawks team resting Paul Millsap, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder and only needs to win to confirm its postseason spot.
In the unlikely event that the Pacers find a way to lose, it would take wins from both the Bulls and the Heat to knock them out of the playoffs entirely. If the Pacers win, they'll be the seven-seed; a loss combined with a win by either the Heat or the Bulls (but not both) would drop them to eighth.
It's pretty simple for Chicago on the final night of the regular season: Win, and you're in. And that'll be a whole lot easier with the Nets choosing to rest their two leading scorers in Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin for no real reason. (We know about the second-round pick -- but come on.) The Bulls would be either the seventh or eight seed, depending on what happens with the Pacers and the Heat.
A Bulls loss and a Heat win, however, would eliminate Chicago from the postseason in embarrassing fashion.
The Nets put the Heat in a very tough spot
There are three scenarios for Miami to make the postseason, and none of them seems all that likely on the surface.
The Heat need a win at home against a Wizards team that is resting John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris. But they also need the Bulls to lose at home to the undermanned Nets and for the Pacers to lose to the resting Atlanta Hawks.
One other way for the Heat to get in is with a victory, a Bulls win and a Pacers loss. Another is with a Miami win, combined with a Pacers win and a Bulls loss.
The Heat would also be eliminated if both the Bulls and the Pacers secure victories.
The Heat should be outraged that Brooklyn is resting its best players in Chicago. The Nets just beat the Bulls on Saturday and had been playing better as of late, winning four of their last six.
Jeremy BrevardJeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
The Jazz and the Clippers are fighting for home-court advantage
The Jazz and the Clippers will face each other in the first round of the playoffs, but home-court advantage is up for grabs heading into the final night of the regular season. Utah is at home against the Spurs (and Gregg Popovich had previously said that no one is going to rest), while L.A. is at Golden State, with some combination of Warriors stars expected so sit this one out.
A Clippers win or a Jazz loss would give L.A. the No. 4 seed, while Utah needs a win combined with a Cippers loss in order to secure home-court advantage in that first-round matchup.