Expert picks for every major NBA award, from MVP to Coach of the Year

MVP: James Harden, Houston Rockets

James Harden: 3 votes

KURTENBACH: There is no incorrect answer between Harden and Russell Westbrook, but ultimately I believe Harden’s efficiency — no one has created more points per game with a true shooting percentage that high in NBA history — is more important than the difference between nine and 10 rebounds a game (particularly when at least one of those rebounds comes via stat padding). And I don’t buy the argument that Westbrook’s teammates are any worse than Harden’s.

POLLAKOFF: In an extremely tight race that came down to Harden vs. Westbrook, the team success of the Rockets is what ultimately gave Harden the edge. The award has historically been about recognizing the best player on one of the league's top few teams, and the Thunder finishing 10th in the league-wide standings hurt Westbrook's case.

LYNCH: Making a decision in this awards race physically hurts.

I've gone back and forth on the three top candidates (sorry, Kawhi Leonard) for the past month, and really for the entire season. LeBron is the best player on the planet. We'll probably regret not giving him the award every year when we look back on this era, but so be it. If The King wants his crown, he has to work for it just like everyone else.

Westbrook is phenomenal, of course, as the Thunder would be doomed without him. Yet I can't get over the word "valuable."

Even if Harden has better teammates, he's the skeleton key that unlocks this Rockets team in all its glory. After all, it's not like Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon were setting the world on fire before they teamed up with The Beard.

Harden added the most value, in terms of winning basketball games, of the four major candidates this season. That makes him the MVP.

Now go away before I change my mind again, please.

Russell Westbrook: 2 votes

VERGARA: He averaged a triple-double, but it’s more than that. He took a team that lost its best player and got nothing back and carried it to almost 50 wins. Harden, LeBron and Kawhi were great, but their teams still make the playoffs without them. Not the Thunder.

INGRASSIA: What’s been more fascinating this season: Watching Russell Westbrook average a triple-double this season or listening to all the talking heads argue he doesn’t deserve the MVP? You can spot shadow “cheap rebounds” and spout metrics all you want, I’ll take history on this one and appreciate witnessing something I never thought I’d get to see.