The 7 most disappointing NBA players this season

The 2016-17 NBA season offered some of the best basketball we've seen in modern history — but it was far from perfect.
Either due to unfair expectations, injury, or a monster dose of regression, some of the Association's biggest names came up short this season.
Here are the seven players who disappointed us the most in 2016-17 (not including the young Los Angeles Lakers, because honestly, that wouldn't be fair).
Dwight Howard, Atlanta Hawks
Howard had an opportunity to reinvent himself as a pick-and-roll force on offense and one of the NBA's best rim protectors.
He chose to keep demanding the ball on the block, with his back to the basket, and looked lost in Atlanta's defensive scheme.
Now, it feels like the window on Howard's career is closing increasingly quickly.
Chandler Parsons, Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies rolled the dice on Parsons' health this offseason, and they paid dearly for the gamble.
He played just 34 games, averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 33.8 percent field goal shooting in 19.9 minutes per game, looking more like an end-of-the-bench rotation player than the answer to Memphis' offensive woes on the wing.
Oh, and Parsons is still owed approximately $24 million per year over the next three seasons.
Good luck, Grizzlies.
Nelson ChenaultNelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
We won't hold this season against Porzingis, but man, we really wanted to see him take off in 2016-17.
A combination of injury, the Knicks being the Knicks, and the second-year slump prevented Porzingis from taking the leap to the next level as an All-Star. With that said, we are expecting him to make his first All-Star roster next season ... assuming New York moves on from Carmelo Anthony this summer, that is.
Wait, that means Porzingis is doomed, doesn't it?
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City Thunder
Just imagine how successful the Thunder could have been if Oladipo had been a solid complement to the triple-double machine known as Russell Westbrook.
Simply put, Oladipo has failed to progress as secondary playmaker and 3-and-D wing. He did shoot a career-high on 3s this year (36.2 percent), but it wasn't enough to draw pressure away from Westbrook.
Here's hoping Tuesday night, when Oladipo led the Westbrook-less Thunder to a victory with a game-clinching bucket in the closing seconds, is a sign of things to come starting next season.
DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
Oh, Boogie. Boogie, Boogie, Boogie.
It's not you; it's us. We wanted you to team up with Anthony Davis and lead the Pelicans on a second-half tear straight to the playoffs.
What we got instead was a team that struggled when Cousins and Davis were on the court together yet flourished when one or the other flew solo.
The Pelicans will have their work cut out for them this summer.
Jonathan BachmanGetty Images
Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
Remember when Drummond was "The Next Big Thing" at the center position?
Oops. Other than rebounds, the Pistons big doesn't bring much to the table these days. You can ask Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy, who looks at his supposed franchise player with disdain every time he makes a mistake.
And it's not the typical Van Gundy-esque disdain, either. If Drummond's still on the Pistons by next season's trade deadline, we'll be downright shocked.
Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
Don't get us wrong: Griffin is still one of the best forwards in the NBA. We just expected so much more of the former All-Star this season.
The Clippers have all the continuity in the world, after all. With the Warriors trying to fit Kevin Durant into their system and the Rockets offensive dynamos with little defense to back up their firepower, L.A. could have seized the Western Conference this year. At the very least, Griffin & Co. should have staked their claim as the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West.
The former Slam Dunk champion should be reaching his peak these days, not looking back on 2013-14 as the prime of his career. Even allowing for the injuries he's suffered the past two seasons, Griffin's 2016-17 was a disappointment.
The good news? The Clippers have two months to shock the world and prove us wrong.