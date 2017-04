When it comes to selling merchandise, popularity matters. That’s the case in the NFL and MLB, and it’s certainly true in the NBA. That’s part of the reason Stephen Curry has dominated jersey sales for quite a while now.

His reign of having the most popular jersey in the league continued this season, the second straight year he’s held the top spot. Curry heads the list, followed by LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the top three.

The NBA unveiled the full list of the 15 best-selling jerseys this season, and one of the Warriors' Big Four missed the cut. Find out which one ranked outside the top 15 below.