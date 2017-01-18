Here’s how NBA Jam teams would look in 2017

Hogs With A Blog created and released an updated version of Super Nintendo classic NBA Jam: Tournament Edition, complete with roster accurate for the 2016-17 season.

So instead of Mark Price and Brad Daugherty, the Cleveland Cavaliers have upgraded to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and now boast one of the scariest two-man rosters in the league. The Sixers' pair of Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, meanwhile, could likely block anything that approaches the rim.

Here are the 28 teams in the game, updated for 2017: