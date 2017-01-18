Here’s how NBA Jam teams would look in 2017
Hogs With A Blog created and released an updated version of Super Nintendo classic NBA Jam: Tournament Edition, complete with roster accurate for the 2016-17 season.
So instead of Mark Price and Brad Daugherty, the Cleveland Cavaliers have upgraded to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and now boast one of the scariest two-man rosters in the league. The Sixers' pair of Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, meanwhile, could likely block anything that approaches the rim.
Here are the 28 teams in the game, updated for 2017:
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sorry, Seattle.
Sacramento Kings
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz
Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Sorry, New Jersey.
New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards
New Orleans Pelicans