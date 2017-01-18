Here’s how NBA Jam teams would look in 2017

Nick Schwartz

Hogs With A Blog created and released an updated version of Super Nintendo classic NBA Jam: Tournament Edition, complete with roster accurate for the 2016-17 season. 

So instead of Mark Price and Brad Daugherty, the Cleveland Cavaliers have upgraded to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and now boast one of the scariest two-man rosters in the league. The Sixers' pair of Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, meanwhile, could likely block anything that approaches the rim.

Here are the 28 teams in the game, updated for 2017: 

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sorry, Seattle. 

Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets

Sorry, New Jersey.

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans

