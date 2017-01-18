15 facts that sum up the 2016-17 NBA season at the halfway point

The 2016-17 season is halfway done; here's what you need to know

Believe it or not, this NBA season is more than 50 percent over.

Of course, that's about the time that the rest of the sports world starts to pay attention to professional basketball. So whether you're a die-hard who's been on board since opening night or simply looking for something to fill the void after your favorite NFL team was eliminated from the playoffs, here's everything you need to know about the 2016-17 season, summed up in 15 stats, facts and numbers.

(As always, a huge tip of the hat to the invaluable Basketball-Reference.com, without which this kind of analysis wouldn't be possible.)