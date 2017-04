Ranking every NBA team’s 20-year draft history

The 2017 NBA Draft is right around the corner. Can you trust your favorite team to get its picks right?

For some, that might be a rhetorical question. We don't deal in abstracts, however, so we went through each franchise's draft history over the past 20 years to find out what teams have done the best (and the worst) since the 1997 draft.

Our method was relatively simple. First, we had to account for draft day trades. The team that ended up with the player in question at the end of the draft day received credit for "drafting" that player in our book. We did not include the value of other players and picks in said deals, for simplicity's sake.

From there, we tallied the total value produced by every draft pick for each team over the past 20 years, where value was defined by three different advanced metrics. We then found each team's average draft position since 1997 and normalized each pick's value so teams got more credit for finding better players later in the draft.

We accounted for how many picks each team has made over that span to figure out a rough total value created for every franchise, then massaged the numbers just a tiny bit to project the performance of stars and promising prospects drafted in the past few years.

Finally, we ranked all 30 teams against each other, starting with the teams that have come up short most often in the NBA Draft. Enjoy.