Though the NBA Draft is still more than a month away, the build-up toward it will take a major step forward this week when the Draft Combine starts Tuesday in Chicago. The basketball version doesn’t get the hype its football counterpart does, but the Combine is still a key evaluation tool used by all 30 teams.

And this year is certainly no exception. Some big names (Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith) have elected to skip the Combine and others (De’Aaron Fox, T.J. Leaf) won’t play 5-on-5, but the draft stock of a lot of fringe picks can be made or broken in Chicago. Last year some (like Malachi Richardson) used a big Combine to vault into the first round, while others (Justin Jackson, Caleb Swanigan and Josh Hart) used feedback from NBA personnel to return to school and improve positioning for this year.

So what players could help or hurt their stock depending on how they do in Chicago? Here are 11: