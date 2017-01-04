The most deserving starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game

2017 NBA All-Star voting is underway, and this year's game comes with a slight twist.

In years past, All-Star starters were 100 percent determined by fan voting. In 2017, though, fan votes count for only 50 percent of the "ballot." The remaining half consists of votes from all current NBA players (25 percent) and select members of the media (25 percent). The idea is to make sure that the most deserving players start in the All-Star Game — while still giving fans what they want.

So, as we're getting near the schedule midpoint of the NBA season, here are the 10 players who have earned the right to be All-Star starters in 2017. (Remember, the NBA no longer separates "forwards" and "centers" into discrete categories; fans, players and media wil vote for two backcourt spots and three frontcourt spots, with the reserves consisting of two backcourt spots, three frontcourt spots and two "wild cards.")