The 5 biggest 2017 NBA All-Star snubs

You can argue snubbing Paul doesn't matter, since he's injured and wouldn't be able to play in New Orleans anyway. That's missing the point, though. The Clippers have been one of the best teams in the West because of CP3, and they hardly missed a beat when Blake Griffin was sidelined. He's absolutely one of the top guards in the conference.

Whom should he replace? Klay Thompson. We understand why the coaches gave the Warriors four All-Stars, and we're even okay with Thompson making the team (perhaps as an injury replacement for Paul). If it's a choice between the two, we're taking the Clippers point guard.

Kevork Djanzesian