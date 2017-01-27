The 5 biggest 2017 NBA All-Star snubs
For the most part, the fans, players, media and coaches made the right choices with the 2017 NBA All-Star rosters.
There's only one major snub this year — although that glaring omission set off a chain of lesser quibbles throughout the Western Conference. Here are the five biggest All-Star snubs in 2017.NBAE/Getty Images Andrew D. Bernstein
Chris Paul, G, Los Angeles Clippers
You can argue snubbing Paul doesn't matter, since he's injured and wouldn't be able to play in New Orleans anyway. That's missing the point, though. The Clippers have been one of the best teams in the West because of CP3, and they hardly missed a beat when Blake Griffin was sidelined. He's absolutely one of the top guards in the conference.
Whom should he replace? Klay Thompson. We understand why the coaches gave the Warriors four All-Stars, and we're even okay with Thompson making the team (perhaps as an injury replacement for Paul). If it's a choice between the two, we're taking the Clippers point guard.Kevork Djanzesian
Mike Conley, G, Memphis Grizzlies
This is the trickle-down effect from snubbing Chris Paul. If CP3 is on the roster, you can name an injury replacement — which should be Conley. The only knock against the Grizzlies guard is that he missed roughly a dozen games due to injury. On the other hand, he came back from back surgery in just a few weeks, so it's hard to hold that time off against him.
Whom should he replace? Chris Paul, as an injury replacement.Nelson Chenault Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
The Jazz absolutely deserve two All-Stars, but Gobert fell victim to the coaches wanting to give the Clippers a representative and picking DeAndre Jordan instead of Paul.
Gobert doesn't fill up the box score, we'll admit. Neither does Draymond Green, and he's on the team.
Whom should he replace? DeAndre Jordan, although having Jordan on the team to represent the Clippers isn't an awful decision.
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid nearly earned a starting spot, and we're all about giving the people what they want (as long as what they want isn't Zaza Pachulia). His minutes limit this season suppressed his per-game stats, to be fair; he doesn't have quite the resume of Paul Millsap. But the 2017 All-Star Game needs Embiid.
Whom should he replace? The aforementioned Millsap, who had a solid but unspectacular first half of the season for the up-and-down Atlanta Hawks.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
The new NBA CBA actually includes a provision stating all writers must include Lillard on any and all All-Star snub lists. It's a weird rule, sure, but you have to play ball if you want to make it in this business.
In all seriousness, Lillard would have been a fine All-Star candidate. We're hoping he'll make his first appearance in the annual exhibition sooner than later, truly. But we can't get all that worked up over his absence.
Whom should he replace? Probably no one, to be honest.