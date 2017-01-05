NBA releases first round of 2017 All-Star Game fan voting results

The NBA unveiled the first round of fan voting for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday, and there are certainly some peculiar results to be found on the ballot.

Now, keep in mind that the fan vote alone won't determine this year's All-Star starters; instead, fans will account for 50 percent of the ballot, with current NBA players and select members of the media each accounting for 25 percent as well.

With that caveat in mind, here are the five "starters" in both conferences so far — three frontcourt players and two guards — plus the honorable mentions.

Spoiler: The Warriors have two frontcourt players atop the fan voting as of this moment, but one will surprise you.

