NBA releases first round of 2017 All-Star Game fan voting results
The NBA unveiled the first round of fan voting for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday, and there are certainly some peculiar results to be found on the ballot.
Now, keep in mind that the fan vote alone won't determine this year's All-Star starters; instead, fans will account for 50 percent of the ballot, with current NBA players and select members of the media each accounting for 25 percent as well.
With that caveat in mind, here are the five "starters" in both conferences so far — three frontcourt players and two guards — plus the honorable mentions.
Spoiler: The Warriors have two frontcourt players atop the fan voting as of this moment, but one will surprise you.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
EAST — Frontcourt: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 595,288
Unsurprisingly, LeBron is the leading vote-getter in the 2017 All-Star Game balloting.
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Total votes: 500,663
2017 would be Antetokounmpo's first All-Star Game — a well-earned honor at this point.
Frontcourt: Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 250,347
Love leads fourth-place Joel Embiid by fewer than 30,000 votes.
Guard: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total votes: 543,030
Irving is the second-leading vote-getter so far, tallying slightly more votes than Stephen Curry (spoiler!).
Guard: Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls
Total votes: 278,052
Wade is looking to make the All-Star Game for the 13th time in his 14-year career.USA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell
WEST — Frontcourt: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 541,209
Durant is one of two Warriors forwards leading the fan voting in the West, along with ...Getty Images Getty Images
Frontcourt: Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 439,675
The NBA modified its All-Star voting rules this year because of Pachulia, who received an inordinate number of votes last year from fans in his home country of Georgia.WPPROD
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Total votes: 341,240
Believe it or not, 2017 would only be Leonard's second career All-Star appearance.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Total votes: 523,597
Fans don't care that Curry is having a down year, apparently — or that two other Western Conference guards are more deserving than the two-time MVP.
Guard: James Harden, Houston Rockets
Total votes: 519,446
Harden leads Russell Westbrook by fewer than 20,000 votes.Erik Williams Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
EAST — Honorable mentions
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (221,984); Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks (189,817); Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls (189,066); Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks (184,166); Paul George, Indiana Pacers (138,322); Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat (72,628); Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks (64,141).
Guard: DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors (253,340); Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics (193,297); Derrick Rose, New York Knicks (129,924); Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (128,940); John Wall, Washington Wizards (87,360); Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn Nets (59,562); Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (52,122); Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics (32,822).
WEST — Honorable mentions
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Hornets (318,144); Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (236,315); DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings (202,317); Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (125,278); LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs (101,724); Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers (101,724); Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies (97,370).
Guard: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder (501,652); Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (293,054); Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers (173,830); Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (117,857); Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets (76,609); Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs (65,832); Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors (64,247); Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves (53,642).