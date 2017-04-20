The most embarrassing NBA 2K horror stories

This is, truly, among the most disrespectful and infuriating things I can imagine happening in 2K.
Embarrassing Level: Getting pants'd at recess in front of everyone -- a thing that has certainly never happened to anyone I know.
A 100 percent Kosher beatdown
To be fair, Israeli basketball has some ballers.
Embarrassing Level: Loud political argument with dad at dinner.
My story
This and the following tweets are my tale of woe regarding a MyTEAM Blacktop game in which I was beaten and then taught the depths of depravity one can experience when at the mercy of a gaming sociopath.
Monsters...
And that is my tale of woe. Thank you for listening.
Embarrassing Level: Getting out to a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals after the most dominant regular season in NBA history and then losing the title due to a combination of hubris and preventable mental lapses.