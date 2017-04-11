Projecting next season’s NBA All-Stars and snubs

The 2016-17 NBA regular season comes to a close Wednesday, and what a year it's been.

Over the coming days, there will be plenty of time to reflect on the Golden State Warriors' superteam, the Cleveland Cavaliers' super-drama, the Los Angeles Lakers' franchise reboot, and everything in between.

For now, though, we're looking ahead to next season by projecting the 2017-18 NBA All-Star rosters. There are a number of familiar names, as you'd expect, but there are also a number of young players knocking on the door.

And above all else, there's one veteran who deserves to go out with a bang next season.