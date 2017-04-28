How to fix the Milwaukee Bucks in four easy steps

Parker's initial prognosis following another major knee injury calls for him to be out until the 2018 All-Star break.

There's absolutely no reason for him to come back any sooner than that, even if doctors clear him. Parker would be better off continuing to practice, building confidence in his knee before he takes the court at full game speed.

The Bucks also have a slightly nefarious reason to sit Parker for most, if not all, of the 2017-18 season. His absence could drive down his asking price as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2018.

Hoping to land Parker for a below-market deal because of his injury might seem crass, but that kind of discount on Stephen Curry and his ankles helped turn the Golden State Warriors into an NBA behemoth.