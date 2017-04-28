How to fix the Memphis Grizzlies in three simple steps

The Memphis Grizzlies left it all on the court on Thursday night. It just wasn't enough, as the San Antonio Spurs eliminated Marc Gasol & Co. 4-2 in the first round of the 2017 NBA plaofffs.

Every year around this time, we wonder whether the "Grit 'n' Grind" era has come to a close. And every year, the Grizzlies come back and surprise us once again in October.

Will this offseason be any different? Not if Memphis follows our advice for how to make a deep playoff run next year in three simple steps.