Chris Paul has to take some of the blame for the Clippers’ constant failure

We like our basketball debates to be simple.

Michael Jordan is the GOAT. LeBron James chokes. Russell Westbrook is the obvious MVP. Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in the game, whatever that means.

We don't do well with nuance. Perhaps that's why we can't agree on Chris Paul.

The Los Angeles Clippers and their point guard failed again on Sunday, in the micro and the macro senses. They lost Game 7, they lost the series, and they lost their season. Along the way, they lost Blake Griffin, too, an absence which proved fatal for the Clips, but that's beside the point.

They still had Paul — the best point guard of his generation.