Chris Paul has to take some of the blame for the Clippers’ constant failure

Andrew Lynch
Next Gallery
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with teammates after the Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
5

Jimmy Butler reveals what he learned from Dwyane Wade in their first season as Bulls teammates
Start Gallery »