Is LeBron James having the best postseason in modern NBA history?

We don't deserve LeBron James.

He is, at the bare minimum, the second greatest basketball player of all-time — a fact his haters will reject out of hand (and they are many).

The King's crown is immaculate. There are no gambling skeletons in his closet, no extramarital forays, no scandals whatsoever — unless you were up in arms about LeBron driving a Hummer in high school.

Indeed, LeBron's gravest failing, The Decision, raised more than $3 million for charity — for the children! Where others eschew the idea of being a role model, LeBron embraces his status as hero to millions.

In short, he is the most impressive professional athlete of my lifetime. For 14 years, he has captivated our attention with his every breath. And in 2017, he's playing perhaps the best basketball of his career.

Actually, strike that. After another ludicrous performance with 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Cleveland's 115-94 Game 3 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, LeBron is playing arguably the best basketball in modern NBA history.