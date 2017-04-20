Kristaps Porzingis has every right to be furious with the New York Knicks

You don’t find players like him. They aren’t available. You can’t call up another team and work out a deal for a 7-foot-3 center who can move, has 3-point range and is 21 years old.
The word you most often hear around the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis is “unicorn.” Players like this aren’t supposed to exist. He seems more made out of some video game’s create-a-player mode, someone you’d insert into a game and your buddy would shut the machine off because the entire thing is unfair.
The Knicks have him. A cornerstone. Someone to build the entire franchise around.
And if he’s unhappy, that has to be the final straw for team president Phil Jackson. If Porzingis is unhappy, that’s the ballgame.
The question is: Is Kristaps Porzingis unhappy?
The answer we have so far: Probably. Maybe. Last week, Porzingis skipped his annual exit meetings with Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, with ESPN reporting that it was due to frustrations he had about the direction of the franchise. On Wednesday, the New York Post tracked down Porzingis outside his apartment and his tone was a bit different: "Of course, I love New York. I love New York," he said, indicating at least in the moment that he wanted to stay.
He didn’t explain why he missed the meetings with Jackson and Mills, however.
Here’s the thing: Porzingis has every right to be upset. Look around the league at what other teams are doing to foster the development of their young stars. The Bucks have built their offense around Giannis Antetokounmpo, another freakishly gifted young athlete, allowing him to be a 6-foot-11 point guard and become a true NBA playmaker. They’re in the playoffs and making noise.
The Nuggets have built their team around Nikola Jokic, creating an offense that revolves around his ability to score and pass out of the post. He just put up a 17-10-5, and that was with him sharing time with Jusuf Nurkic for the first 45 games of the season. Once the Nuggets freed him up to be the man, he started putting up MVP-type numbers. He’s become the cornerstone of the team.
The Knicks? Well they spent the year trying to run Carmelo Anthony out of town and insisting on a triangle offense that no one on the team seems much interested in playing.
How can Porzingis feel any good about that?
It’d be one thing if Porzingis were drastically improving year over year. But the season he just had is more or less the same as he had last year, with a change from 14 points per game to 18 points per game. Same rebounds. Same assists. His usage rate? Actually down from last season. Plus he added four minutes of game time each contest, so his rebounding rate actually went down from last year. Four minutes more a game, with two extra buckets a night, and no other real change in his game.
While Antetokounmpo and Jokic made the leap, Porzingis, if anything, took a small step back.
Some people may say that Porzingis is only 21 years old. He shouldn’t have the power to question the leadership of the franchise. He needs to bide his time and learn how to work in an offense. This is all stupid.
For one, so what about his age? If you’re good, you’re good, and Porzingis is more than good. Two, he should have the power to question the leadership of the franchise because, unlike Jackson and Mills, he’s actually shown to be good at his job in the last two years. And biding his time to learn the offense? No one on the Knicks outside of Jackson wants to play this offense.
Porzingis is 7-foot-3, and he’s not an idiot. Guys that tall can last only so long in this league. They can’t play until they’re 38. The Knicks have him at this level of physicality for a limited time.
A smart team is going all in right now. If it can’t get rid of Anthony, it's finding a way to make Anthony and Porzingis work. If the triangle isn’t doing that, they’re throwing out the triangle and finding something that will.
Porzingis has only so many chances to make his career the absolute best it can be. He’s got the talent. He’s got the size and the strength. He should be taking over this league, taking the next step to greatness. Instead, he’s just another character in the ongoing soap opera that is the New York Knicks.
If he’s unhappy, he has every right to be. And if he’s unhappy, that’s the final straw: It’s time to reboot the front office of the Knicks and find one that will make Porzingis the star he was meant to be.