Kristaps Porzingis has every right to be furious with the New York Knicks

You don’t find players like him. They aren’t available. You can’t call up another team and work out a deal for a 7-foot-3 center who can move, has 3-point range and is 21 years old.

The word you most often hear around the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis is “unicorn.” Players like this aren’t supposed to exist. He seems more made out of some video game’s create-a-player mode, someone you’d insert into a game and your buddy would shut the machine off because the entire thing is unfair.

The Knicks have him. A cornerstone. Someone to build the entire franchise around.

And if he’s unhappy, that has to be the final straw for team president Phil Jackson. If Porzingis is unhappy, that’s the ballgame.

The question is: Is Kristaps Porzingis unhappy?