The rich get richer on Saturday, as Kevin Durant is set to make his return for the Golden State Warriors.

Durant will have three regular-season games (and a couple of easy playoff series) to knock off the rust and stop all the "The Warriors are better without KD!" talk we've heard for the past month.

With that said, Golden State was fantastic during Durant's absence. They'll be happy to have him back — but they don't necesarily need him to win the 2016-17 NBA title.

Here are four reasons the Warriors should be considered championship favorites even if KD isn't 100 percent by the time the Finals roll around.