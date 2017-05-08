It took 3 minutes for John Wall and the Wizards to send a message to the rest of the NBA

With 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Wizards trailed the Celtics by a point, 53-52. It had looked like the Celtics night up to that point – they’d led for much of the first half, avoiding that first-quarter snooze that had plagued Boston for much of the series. Washington knew they couldn’t fall down 3 games to 1 -- despite what the Cavaliers did last year in the Finals, it’s best not to let it get to that. The Wizards D had finally showed up in that third quarter; they hadn’t allowed Boston to score in two minutes, but their own offense was struggling to find its footing.

Then John Wall decided to go nuclear, and the rest of the Wizards starting five –- the best five-man unit in the entire NBA this postseason –- decided to go nuclear with him.