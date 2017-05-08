It took 3 minutes for John Wall and the Wizards to send a message to the rest of the NBA

A little over three minutes for the Washington Wizards to totally rip apart the Boston Celtics in their Game 4 home win. A little over three minutes for the team to complete most of the 26-0 run that would put Boston away and send a message to the rest of the league: Let our starting 5 get on a roll, and we’re as good as anybody in the NBA.
It was a thing to behold.
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
With 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Wizards trailed the Celtics by a point, 53-52. It had looked like the Celtics night up to that point – they’d led for much of the first half, avoiding that first-quarter snooze that had plagued Boston for much of the series. Washington knew they couldn’t fall down 3 games to 1 -- despite what the Cavaliers did last year in the Finals, it’s best not to let it get to that. The Wizards D had finally showed up in that third quarter; they hadn’t allowed Boston to score in two minutes, but their own offense was struggling to find its footing.
Then John Wall decided to go nuclear, and the rest of the Wizards starting five –- the best five-man unit in the entire NBA this postseason –- decided to go nuclear with him.
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Bradley Beal hit a three. Then he hit a turnaround jumper. After grabbing a rebound off an Isaiah Thomas miss, the Wizards pushed the ball up, and Wall found Gortat for a reverse layup. Then Wall grabbed a board off a Celtics miss, pushed the pace, and found Markieff Morris for a 3. Then an Otto Porter steal and dunk. Another Celtics miss. A play later, Wall steal for a layup. The Celtics then tried to foul Wall to slow it all down … he made his shots, then a play later, a Morris steal and Beal layup. Celtics turnover. Another Wall layup. Another Morris steal. Otto Porter finished.
Three minutes. A game the Celtics had been leading was now 74-53 in favor of the Wizards. Wall was dancing on the court, the Wizards bench players were holding each other up, as if to keep from fainting. Marcin Gortat was pounding his chest. Brad Steven and the Celtics looked on, perplexed and a little horrified, as if they had witnessed a crime.
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Watching the run in real time, you could feel something special happening. The Wizards crowd, up to that point in the quarter still shuffling back in after halftime, got going. The Wizards defense started seeming to read the Celtics players’ minds -– on possession after possession, Otto Porter or Wall or Markieff Morris seemed to anticipate a pass before it was thrown, getting their hands in the way and starting the fast break.
And once you get John Wall in transition, especially when he’s feeling confident and the home crowd is rocking, there’s absolutely nothing and no one that is stopping him.
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Wizards are not a perfect team, by any stretch of the imagination. They still have serious depth issues. If any of the starting 5 get injured, they get into trouble extremely quickly. They’re very reliant on Bradley Beal to space out the floor, and when he gets cold, things tend to get jammed up extremely quickly.
They also probably don’t have the requisite number of bigger wing defenders who can handle LeBron James. (Though the Raptors did in Serge Ibaka, DeMarre Carroll, Patrick Patterson and P.J. Tucker … and fat lot of good that did them.)
Brad MillsBrad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
But as they showed us in that spectacular three-minute run in the third quarter, the best run of basketball I’ve seen yet this postseason, their starting five can get to a level that perhaps only the Warriors and Cavaliers can reach. It is that level, a unique blend of defensive intensity, perfect cohesiveness and devastating speed and finishing, that can keep them in any game. The Celtics were steamrolled by it on Sunday. They had no answer. I’m not sure anyone in the NBA could have had an answer to a run like that.
And as long as the Wizards have runs like that in them, their depth issues can be covered up. When you can go on a run like that, you can stay in a game with … and beat … anyone.