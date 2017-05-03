John Wall is playing perfect basketball … but even he can’t cover up the Wizards’ biggest weakness

It’s all but forgotten, thanks to the late game heroics and 53 points from the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas on Tuesday night, but the Wizards’ John Wall may have had just as good a performance. Game 2 was a candidate for Wall’s game of the season, as he torched the Celtics, finishing with 40 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Wall at times seemed to singlehandedly be keeping the Wizards in the game, and were it for a better designed final play (or Bradley Beal sinking a wide-open 12-footer after he caught the rebound with a second remaining), the Wizards had an extremely good chance to win Game 2 and even the series.

They didn’t, however. The Wizards will say that the Celtics held serve, won their two games at home, as they’re supposed to. They’ll point to Wall’s performance and believe that nobody can stop him. (They’re right.) They’re absolutely still in this series, and if Wall is playing like this, they can hang with anybody on any given night.

But Wall is also only one person. And he can’t fix the Wizards’ biggest problem: their bad bench.