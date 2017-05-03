John Wall is playing perfect basketball … but even he can’t cover up the Wizards’ biggest weakness

It’s all but forgotten, thanks to the late game heroics and 53 points from the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas on Tuesday night, but the Wizards’ John Wall may have had just as good a performance. Game 2 was a candidate for Wall’s game of the season, as he torched the Celtics, finishing with 40 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.
Wall at times seemed to singlehandedly be keeping the Wizards in the game, and were it for a better designed final play (or Bradley Beal sinking a wide-open 12-footer after he caught the rebound with a second remaining), the Wizards had an extremely good chance to win Game 2 and even the series.
They didn’t, however. The Wizards will say that the Celtics held serve, won their two games at home, as they’re supposed to. They’ll point to Wall’s performance and believe that nobody can stop him. (They’re right.) They’re absolutely still in this series, and if Wall is playing like this, they can hang with anybody on any given night.
But Wall is also only one person. And he can’t fix the Wizards’ biggest problem: their bad bench.
As Game 2 wore on Tuesday night, you could see it happening, albeit slowly. While Brad Stevens and the Celtics coaching staff tweaked and fiddled, tossed in different players to get them different looks, threw out wild lineups they thought could give them an edge, the Wizards were employing a different strategy: Use sub players as little as humanly possible and get the starters back in the game as soon as they catch their breath.
This worked for almost the entire game, but by the time overtime started, the Wizards were dead. Shots fell short. They couldn’t fight through screens. Once Marcin Gortat fouled out, it was as if the Wizards had accepted their fate: They had nothing left to give. Thomas scurried past them for a few buckets, and that was that.
There was some criticism of Wizards coach Scott Brooks after the game, but I’m not sure what else he could have done. The Wizards had two adequate bench players on Tuesday night: Kelly Oubre and Jason Smith, and Smith’s lack of quickness on the defensive end, especially against the Celtics’ smaller lineups, left him as just that: adequate. (Though Smith did have some nice plays on offense.) With Markieff Morris fighting an ankle injury, the Wizards did their best to limit his minutes, but they had no choice: He had to play.
Elsewhere, what could Brooks do? Brandon Jennings was lost, going 0-for-2 and finishing with a +/- of -7 in just 11 minutes on the floor. Bojan Bogdanovic, who’s been a nice offensive spark plug for the team all season, was even worse: He managed to finish with a +/- of -10 in just 8 minutes, going 0-for-2 from the field and registering two fouls. The Wizards had their starting five, Oubre … and that was basically it.
The Celtics, meanwhile, had answers when questions arose. Stevens tried to get Amir Johnson going by placing him in the starting lineup, but after four minutes, when it was clear Johnson wasn’t moving well and couldn’t handle the pace of the game, Johnson went to the bench. The Celtics were able to play one of their starters just four minutes because it was clear the starter wasn’t right for the game, and they had plenty of options elsewhere.
On the other hand, look at the Wizards: Beal had one of his worst games in a Wizards uniform, but Brooks didn’t have any options to give him time to clear his head. He wasn’t able to say, Ah, this isn’t Beal's night, let’s see what a reserve can bring for a 10-minute spell. There was no one who could do it. He had Beal, so Beal played.
Other times, the Celtics were able to experiment to try to gain that little edge or get rest to players who needed it. In the middle of the fourth quarter, Stevens knew he wanted Jae Crowder for crunch time, so he gave Crowder a breather by going with a super small and kind of wild lineup of Terry Rozier (who was brilliant), Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, Thomas, and Al Horford. It didn’t totally work in the moment, but it gave Crowder needed minutes on the bench and turned the game into an up-and-down track meet, with smaller Celtics players pushing the pace and running constantly.
It was the equivalent of the prize fighter going for the body blows before the final rounds – Stevens knew by upping the pace and turning the game into a mess of guards running all over the place that he could tire out the exceedingly thin Wizards team. Beal and Wall were on their way to playing 47 minutes on the night … the last thing they wanted to do was chase around Rozier, Smart, Bradley and Thomas.
Which is why it’s so incredible, and speaks to Wall’s brilliance, that the Wizards were able to hang around for so long. The Celtics kept bringing in fresh defenders to go at Wall – Bradley, Smart, Rozier, Crowder at times, Jaylen Brown – and he kept scoring, kept attacking, kept getting past people. He was also getting next to nothing from Beal, who finished with 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting (including going 1 for 9 from deep), and still Wall dragged the Wizards onward.
But even his near perfect night couldn’t last. He couldn’t put the Celtics away not because he wasn’t talented enough – he clearly is – but because he had nothing left. In the final minute and overtime, Wall kept settling for long 2s and 3s … he was just exhausted. He could only carry the team for so long.
I still think this series will go at least six games. Wall is so good that he can keep the Wizards close, and if Beal is making 3s, they can outscore the Celtics. If Morris can keep up his play and his ankle stays put together, he gives them versatility and toughness. Otto Porter has been low-key brilliant and is a matchup problem for just about any team.
But unless the Wizards can get something, anything, from this bench, it’s going to be hard for Brooks to keep his team rested enough to finish out games. Wall is only one person. He can’t defend five. And if Oubre is the only sub who can actually stay on the floor in these games, the Wizards won’t have enough to stay with the depth of the Celtics.