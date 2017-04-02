James Harden should rest until the playoffs, because he’s already won the MVP

After Friday’s loss to the Warriors, Harden and his head coach seemed fine with the idea that Houston’s star point guard would simply persevere.

“He really, really wants to play,” Mike D’Antoni told USA TODAY Sports before the game against Golden State. “So I talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, talk to James, sit in a room and figure it out ... I don’t know his body. I’ve never been (in this situation) before, and I really leave it up to trainers and James. And whatever he wants to do, I’m OK with.

“He loves to play, and he thinks he owes it to the people to play, and I think it’s remarkable. I think it’s great. Now we’ll watch, as we get a little closer, as we get to the last two or three games we’ll have a week before, so maybe we can do something (regarding rest) then, but we’ll make sure he’s ready to go when we open up the playoffs. But again, I trust him, I trust the medical staff.”