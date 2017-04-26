Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook is going to win the MVP this season. Even the most ardent supporters of his closest competition, Rockets guard James Harden, admit it.
The numbers (voting, not box-score) bear it out — Westbrook was the league’s most valuable player in 2016-17.
But between now and June 26, when Westbrook’s individual triumph will be formally announced, he’ll play zero games — his team was knocked out of the playoffs in five contests (a gentleman’s sweep, if you will) by the Rockets Tuesday night in Houston.
Of course, the playoffs have no bearing on who should be MVP — it’s a regular-season award — but seeing as how Westbrook will win the award and he’s going to spend the next two months watching basketball like the rest of us, a big question should be asked about Oklahoma City’s postseason exit and Westbrook’s pivotal role in it:
How valuable is Russell Westbrook, really?
It’s been 35 years since the MVP award went to a player on a team that wasn’t a title contender (Moses Malone, Houston Rockets), but that streak will be snapped this season by Westbrook’s triple-double average — the first in the NBA since 1962 and only second ever.
There’s a reason the MVP award typically goes to the best player on a title-contending team — the value is readily apparent. But the argument for Westbrook was that his value was equally apparent — check the box score.
Rarely has there been such a schism between two key components of greatness: production and winning.
Advanced statistics, which are supposed to give us a better understanding of the game, don’t help decipher Westbrook's value much either:
Using the win shares metric, Westbrook had the 238th best season in NBA history — nowhere near MVP worthy.
But his VORP (value over replacement player, a more robust statistic) was the best in NBA history — so of course he’s the MVP.
It’s confusing how those two facts can coincide, but if you want to know what it looks like, just watch the series Westbrook just had.
While, again, it had no bearing on the MVP vote, it was an effective case study in Russ: In five games against the Rockets, he had an effective field goal percentage of 43 percent, a true shooting percentage of 51 percent, and a usage rate of 45 percent while making only 6-of-45 fourth-quarter shots.
Of course the Thunder didn’t come even close to winning the series.
But Westbrook also averaged an incredible triple-double — 37 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game.
That’s all-time great stuff, right?
Such is the paradox of Westbrook.
He can lose in spectacular fashion (seriously, a usage rating that’s greater than an effective field goal rating for an entire series is spectacular) and still somehow win in the court of public opinion. Plenty of fellow pundits watched that 4-1 series loss and came away with the conclusion that Russ strengthened his MVP candidacy — Westbrook lost, which proved James Harden’s team was better, which proved that Russ was more valuable…
But what value did he really provide? Westbrook took a mediocre (at best) team and turned them into the winners of one playoff game. That’s an accomplishment, of course, but was it as valuable as what Harden did in making the Rockets one of the NBA's best teams a year after going 41-41 and finishing No. 8 in the Western Conference?
It seems harsh, and to emphasize, it has nothing to do with the MVP voting, but let's not forget as this postseason progresses that Westbrook’s insistence — justified or not — on being everything for Oklahoma City left his team 15 wins shy of a title.
Then again, that's about all anyone expected.
Why would the Thunder be title (or even conference final) contenders, after all? Westbrook's teammates simply weren't good enough.
And yes, if Westbrook’s value is merely judged by how much better he is than his teammates, then he is without question the most valuable player in the league. But if those are the parameters, then Russ should succeed 2015-16 MVP Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.
Basketball, particularly at its highest levels, cannot truly be won by one man — not even LeBron James. It isn't baseball, an individual sport masquerading as a team enterprise.
Still, Westbrook seems to enjoy the challenge of proving that truth incorrect. In one season, he’s come up short, but he seemed to enjoy the fact that, at the core of so many games this year, it’s him against five.
Ultimately, from a selfish marketing standpoint, Westbrook might be onto something with that paradigm: all the glory goes to him in victory and all the criticism falls on his supporting cast in losses.
Westbrook against the world is "peak Russ" — the purest iteration of Id dominance to ever grace a basketball court — and we saw it all season and particularly in this short postseason appearance.
It’s this unfiltered version of Westbrook that arguably chased away Kevin Durant and any shot Russ has of winning a title in Oklahoma City.
It’s not Westbrook’s fault that he was surrounded by a sub-par roster after being on a team that was, for this entire decade, a contender, but he made his own bed in some ways. And what player on the Thunder is better for having played with Westbrook during his all-time great season?
(Isn’t that what the great players do — make their teammates better?)
No one can say it for sure yet, but the early returns are that you cannot win a title if Russell Westbrook — with all of his double-edged brilliance — is your best player. His talent might be too suffocating.
And that leaves this conundrum:
Without dramatic changes to his game and the Thunder lineup — two things that seem highly unlikely, if not impossible — it's fair to say that the MVP award is the best trophy Westbrook will receive as a member of the Thunder.
But if that’s the case, just how valuable is the player?