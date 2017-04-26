How valuable is Russell Westbrook, really?

Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook is going to win the MVP this season. Even the most ardent supporters of his closest competition, Rockets guard James Harden, admit it

The numbers (voting, not box-score) bear it out — Westbrook was the league’s most valuable player in 2016-17.

But between now and June 26, when Westbrook’s individual triumph will be formally announced, he’ll play zero games — his team was knocked out of the playoffs in five contests (a gentleman’s sweep, if you will) by the Rockets Tuesday night in Houston.