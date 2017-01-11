James Harden reaches MJ level with back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles
Fear the beard
James Harden dropped 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on the Charlotte Hornets in a 121-114 win on Tuesday night, his second straight 40-point triple-double and his third of the season.
Harden became just the fourth player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles, joining some pretty elite company ... including the guy who's going toe-to-toe with Harden in the triple-double game this season.
Russell Westbrook
Westbrook, who has a league-leading 17 triple-doubles this season to Harden's 11, also has three 40-point triple-doubles in 2016-17. He recorded back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles in the 2014-15 season and just missed a third straight by one point.
Can you believe he and Harden used to play together?
Michael Jordan
Jordan had back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles in the 1988-89 season, going for 40 and 47 points in losses at Atlanta and Indiana. (Remember when the East was tough?)
He had 15 triple-doubles that season, including an incredible seven straight, and three 40-point triple-doubles.AFP/Getty Images JEFF HAYNES
Pete Maravich
Maravich led the league in scoring at 31.1 ppg in 1976-77, scoring 40 or more 13 times and 50 or more four times.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images