James Harden reaches MJ level with back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles

Fear the beard

James Harden dropped 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on the Charlotte Hornets in a 121-114 win on Tuesday night, his second straight 40-point triple-double and his third of the season.

Harden became just the fourth player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point triple-doubles, joining some pretty elite company ... including the guy who's going toe-to-toe with Harden in the triple-double game this season.