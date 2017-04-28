Steve Kerr’s health will decide who wins the NBA championship

The Warriors have time to wait — for now. They won't need Kerr through the Western Conference finals, no matter whom they face.

A Finals matchup against LeBron James is a different story. Forget Tyronn Lue; the King is his own in-game coach, adjusting Cleveland's game plan from one possession to the next as he sees what the defense gives him.

Draymond Green tries to do something similar for Golden State, but as smart as he is, he's not on LeBron's level. Nor is Mike Brown — a fine coach in his own right, to be fair — on the same level as Kerr as a tactician.

While Kerr can get in his own way sometimes (just ask Warriors fans who still have nightmares of Anderson Varejao from last year's Finals), he's the only one who can match LeBron's chess-like approach to the game. Without him, the Dubs have to concede the brainpower matchup in the Finals.

Now, there are degrees to Kerr's health. If he's completely incapacitated, Golden State is in serious trouble against the Cavaliers. On the other hand, the Warriors should roll against Cleveland if Kerr somehow finds a miracle cure in the next month.

Between those two extremes, Kerr could find himself able to watch film and offer his thoughts but not attend practice due to limited mobility. Or maybe he's healthy enough to go to practice in Oakland but not travel to Cleveland. Perhaps he becomes the Warriors' general from afar, trusting his assistants to execute his schemes.

We don't know. No one does, not even Kerr. And that uncertainty is the only question mark for this squad.