The Warriors’ Game 3 win highlights their Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant conundrum

We have a year of evidence that these Warriors, while versatile, prefer to play a joyous style of basketball.

They're not selfish — quite the opposite, in fact. Golden State will look to share the rock with everyone to a fault, ignoring that they're at their best if Curry is the driving force.

They're fine in the halfcourt, as seven straight wins in the postseason would indicate.

More than anything — even more than chucking 28-foot 3-pointers — they want to get out and run. They want Curry to be leading the break, shooters on the wings, a big rolling to the rim, with a defense forced to pick from a smorgasbord of poisons.

But they can also get bogged down in their own complexities when they're not in transition.

Durant was outstanding in the half-court, finishing with 38 points and 13 rebounds, yet the Warriors had just 17 assists. Utah was content to let Durant try to do it on his own.

Snyder himself admitted that was the strategy during his third-quarter interview. "As hard as it is to see him make shots, they're two-point shots, and sometimes they're unassisted shots. To be honest, I'm not going to say they're good results, but I'm more concerned with our transition defense," the Jazz coach said when asked about Durant's strong showing.