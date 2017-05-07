The Warriors’ Game 3 win highlights their Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant conundrum

The Golden State Warriors spent 45 minutes on Saturday night looking quite beatable.
We all knew better. Eventually, the Warriors inserted their fabled small-ball lineup, Stephen Curry broke an ice-cold shooting night, and Golden State pulled away from the Utah Jazz for a 102-91 Game 3 win.
For nearly four quarters, though, the only Warrior pulling his weight was Kevin Durant — which was exactly what the Jazz wanted.
Utah made a decision to let anyone but Curry beat them, because Quin Snyder's team understands the fundamental truth of this Golden State squad: When the two-time MVP is human, you stand a chance.
We have a year of evidence that these Warriors, while versatile, prefer to play a joyous style of basketball.
They're not selfish — quite the opposite, in fact. Golden State will look to share the rock with everyone to a fault, ignoring that they're at their best if Curry is the driving force.
They're fine in the halfcourt, as seven straight wins in the postseason would indicate.
More than anything — even more than chucking 28-foot 3-pointers — they want to get out and run. They want Curry to be leading the break, shooters on the wings, a big rolling to the rim, with a defense forced to pick from a smorgasbord of poisons.
But they can also get bogged down in their own complexities when they're not in transition.
Durant was outstanding in the half-court, finishing with 38 points and 13 rebounds, yet the Warriors had just 17 assists. Utah was content to let Durant try to do it on his own.
Snyder himself admitted that was the strategy during his third-quarter interview. "As hard as it is to see him make shots, they're two-point shots, and sometimes they're unassisted shots. To be honest, I'm not going to say they're good results, but I'm more concerned with our transition defense," the Jazz coach said when asked about Durant's strong showing.
It's not rocket science. A Warriors team playing loose through Curry is a 3-point onslaught waiting to happen. A tied game becomes a 10-point lead becomes a 25-point blowout before you know what hit you — unless you can turn the game into a grind.
To beat a superteam, you have to scheme well, execute perfectly, and hope the basketball gods are on your side. That's far easier said than done against the best team in the NBA.
But Utah did offer some semblance of a blueprint on Friday.
They single-covered Durant, encouraging him to try to carry the offensive burden. The former MVP is a superstar in his own right, after all; he wants to take over the game. Working with a ball-dominant guard has never been his forte.
Instead, Utah sent double-teams at Curry, aggressively trapping him out to half-court and recovering extraordinarily well to the open man. Typically, that's asking for trouble. But Snyder had his remaining defenders shade toward Green — another decision meant to get the ball in Durant's hands.
The Jazz were lucky: Golden State missed a number of wide-open looks that result from those traps — shots they'll make most nights.
That doesn't diminish what the Jazz did in Game 3. It's just the unfortunate truth of playing the Warriors.
Yet one seemingly minor tactical choice by the Jazz stands out above all the rest — an old-school approach that turns modern NBA thinking on its ear.
Contemporary defensive philosophy says you abandon any effort at offensive rebounding to protect yourself in transition. Gregg Popovich and Doc Rivers popularized that approach, which has held for almost a decade.
Although the Jazz are influenced in many ways by Popovich's Spurs, they differ on this front: Utah doesn't sell out for second-chance points; they were roughly league-average in offensive rebound rate this season. Against the Warriors, however, the Jazz are ensuring one of their bigs — no more, no less — is making a real effort on the glass.
Rebounding is an issue for Golden State when it goes small, and the Warriors can't completely surrender that battle. But boxing out someone like Rudy Gobert requires a team effort, and that slows Golden State's transition attack just long enough for the Jazz defense to get set.
All of Utah's brilliance was for naught in Game 3, of course, because the Warriors are unfair: They take your very best and beat you by double-digits.
Still, Saturday night looms large for Golden State. A far more skilled team might take Utah's game plan, tweak it to their liking with a bit more 3-point shooting, and beat the Warriors rather than just giving them a bit of competition.