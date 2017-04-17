Draymond Green’s huge Game 1 showed exactly why the Warriors are the title favorites

No player in the last 33 years has posted an ultra-rare 5x5 game (at least five points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks) and a triple-double in any game in either the regular or postseason.

The man who has come closest is Draymond Green — he was one point away in February (who would think that the hardest stat to get in a 5X5 triple-double would be a fifth point?) and he nearly did it again Sunday afternoon in Oakland, in Game 1 of the Warriors' Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Blazers.

Green was two steals and one assist away from the vaunted 5x5 triple-double Sunday, scoring 19 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, and blocking five shots — three coming in spectacular fashion.

In the year of the triple-double — a campaign where star players' numbers seemed juiced — and on a team where there is absolutely no shortage of offensive starpower, it was Green — the Warriors' linchpin — who was the best player on the court for Golden State in their opening game of the postseason.

Let it serve as a reminder.

Green won't come anywhere close to averaging numbers like Sunday's — that was a special game — but the impact he had on the contest, both on the offensive and particularly on the defensive end, was a perfect example of just how good he — and, in turn, the Warriors — can be.

If you were somehow questioning if the 67-win Warriors were favorites to win the title — and the early goings of Sunday might have given you pause — Game 1, and Green's leading performance served as a reminder that there's not anyone close to their class right now.