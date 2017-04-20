Drafting a superteam to beat the Warriors from the other Western playoff teams

The Golden State Warriors look borderline unstoppable, especially in their own conference.

The Warriors destroyed the Blazers by 29 points in Game 2 without Kevin Durant, because when you're this loaded, you don't need a former MVP to blow out a playoff team.

Indeed, it's becoming harder and harder to envision any one team beating Golden State in the West. But what if the other seven playoff teams on the Warriors' side of the bracket decided to join forces?

Ignoring all the lawsuits that would be filed as a result, we decided to parse through the rest of the postseason rosters to come up with our best superteam to try to take on Stephen Curry & Co.

If you can't beat them, join together and try to kick their butts. That's the NBA way, as the Warriors know all too well.