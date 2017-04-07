Skip Bayless explains why Kevin Durant’s return will hurt the Warriors

Durant will make them better defensively

“It’s hard for me to believe that a former MVP All-NBA player could hurt a team that’s won 13 games. No KD, no jewelry. If Klay and Steph struggle, you know KD can go get 30 or 40 if he needs to. They’re even better defensively when he’s on the floor. The dude is 6-11, 7-6 wingspan. He blocks more shots. He became more defensive-oriented since he got to Golden State. If you pair him with Draymond, and they’re even better defensively.

"Let’s take Tom Brady. The Patriots were 3-1 without Tom Brady. Nobody worried about how they’d be when he got back because he took them to another level. I will agree, in this 13-game winning streak, there have been spurts where Golden State looked better without KD than with KD.”