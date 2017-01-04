What does Giannis Antetokounmpo have to do to prove skeptics wrong?

Once upon a time, I was a Giannis skeptic. A hopeful one, but a skeptic nonetheless.

Being a hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo skeptic means being split between excitable, stay-golden-Ponyboy optimism while simultaneously expecting the Giannis bubble to burst and for physics’ cruel laws to kick in and say “NO. You are not an NBA point guard. You are a weeping willow person. Stop stuffing the sheet and go back to being raw, Oikos Yogurt Durant."

This is basketball logic at its most sensible and magic-less, and it’s predicated on decades of watching basketball and never seeing anyone with Giannis’ size and attributes actually working out as a true, full-time ballhandler.

But the more I watch, the more Giannis continues to do all the things he shouldn’t be able to do at almost 7 feet tall, and the only question that remains now is what does Giannis Antetokounmpo have to do to convince his remaining skeptics that this experiment will work — that he won’t crumple, explode or be solved by the NBA’s constantly probing minds. That this thing he and the Bucks are trying to do is actually sustainable.

The following are some thoughts as to what Giannis could do to shore up his weaknesses and convert the remaining holdouts into devoted Freakolytes — not that he needs to do any of this, necessarily, but because I wanted to write about it.

NBAE

NBAE/Getty Images