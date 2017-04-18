Giannis Antetokounmpo is here and the rest of the East should be terrified

His ceiling seemed incalculable. A point guard with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 3-point range? It almost seemed laughable. How could anyone ever hope to stop that? It couldn’t happen, because it would almost be too unfair.

It happened. Antetokounmpo is the best player on the Bucks and one of the most dominant young players in the game already. He just put up a season-long stat line we’ve rarely seen before.

He’s also 22 years old and still learning how to shoot. And if his first game against the Raptors this postseason was any indication, he isn’t afraid of the moment.

This is really happening.