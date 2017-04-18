Giannis Antetokounmpo is here and the rest of the East should be terrified

When Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the league, there was an air of mystery around him. Here was a 6-foot-11 Greek kid with the game that was as hard to pin down as the pronunciation of his last name. Pundits didn’t really know what to do with him – some moments he’d run the floor like Magic Johnson, and two minutes later he’d look like a baby deer, still learning how to control all of his limbs. He couldn’t shoot really but, every once in a while, he’d pull up for a 22-footer that looked effortless as it splashed through the rim.
His ceiling seemed incalculable. A point guard with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 3-point range? It almost seemed laughable. How could anyone ever hope to stop that? It couldn’t happen, because it would almost be too unfair.
It happened. Antetokounmpo is the best player on the Bucks and one of the most dominant young players in the game already. He just put up a season-long stat line we’ve rarely seen before.
He’s also 22 years old and still learning how to shoot. And if his first game against the Raptors this postseason was any indication, he isn’t afraid of the moment.
This is really happening.
What was amazing watching Antetokounmpo in the opening game of the Bucks’ series against the Raptors, which Milwaukee won, 97-83, was how much he influenced the game even beyond his eye-popping numbers (28-8-3 with 2 steals and a block, which is more or less his season average). On the offensive end, the offense ran through Antetokounmpo. Yes, Matthew Dellavedova or Malcolm Brogdon may have brought the ball up the floor, but there was no mistaking it – the 6-11 Greek kid was the point guard for this team.
Everything ran around him, and wherever Antetokounmpo set up on the floor became the focal point. With Jabari Parker done for the year, the Bucks don’t have a ton of great options on offense … it’s really Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo (with Greg Monroe chipping in post scoring off the bench), which is why it’s so amazing this team has continued to hum. Head coach Jason Kidd has built the team a little like David Blatt did a few years ago with LeBron James’ first team back in Cleveland … a group of tenacious defenders and rebounders surrounding a transcendent talent. (Dellavedova is even back in the same role.) Antetokounmpo is tasked with creating the offense, while everyone else wreaks havoc.
All season long has been building to this. From Game 1, Kidd has implemented new looks for his talented young playmaker. Antetokounmpo sometimes takes the ball out on the wing, but just as often he will set up on the left block, receiving the ball in the post with his back to the basket and then surveying the floor from there.
It can sometimes be messy as defenders and cutters all converge on him, but Antetokounmpo has the strength and vision to handle it, and it’s almost impossible to defend – put a big on him, he’ll take the ball out and square up on the slower defender. Double him, he finds the open man. Try to guard him in the post with a guard or wing, he’s backing you down to the basket. He still sometimes makes the wrong decision, but Kidd has been patient with it all season, and if the Raptors’ difficulties handling it are any indication, it was smart of him to do so.
On the defensive end, Antetokounmpo’s presence is felt even more. He’s a roaming wing whose chase-down ability is unreal, and paired with the ever-improving Thon Maker, makes it really hard to attempt a shot from, well, anywhere. Opponents who get past their defender have the threat of Antetokounmpo coming from behind constantly in their minds – I’ve lost count of how many times this season I saw an opponent pull up for a 15-footer only to have the ball blocked from behind, out of nowhere, by Antetokounmpo.
He only had one block in the first game against the Raptors, but you could see his presence felt on shots he didn’t get a hand on. Raptors driving to the basket, only to pull up cautiously. Forcing an extra pass that maybe didn’t need to be there. He may have only swatted one shot, but when he was on the floor, he affected every one the Raptors took.
And all that isn’t to mention the transition game, during which Antetokounmpo is all but unstoppable. On defense, he can singlehandedly stop a fast break, as opponents see that 7-foot-3 wingspan and decide, you know what, maybe it's time to hold up and set up the offense.
When the Bucks have the ball in transition, it allows Antetokounmpo to pull off one of his “two dribbles from halfcourt and finish” moves which I’m sure would kill Dr. James Naismith if he weren’t already dead.
Is it enough to beat the Raptors in a 7-game series? I’m not sure. Without Parker, the Bucks just don’t have a ton of scoring talent, and Antetokounmpo is still just 22 years old. The Raptors should be able to buckle down and see out this series, which I predict they will do in seven games.
Then again, perhaps it’s wise never to doubt Antetokounmpo. He’s already further along in his development than I ever thought he’d get. He’s a point guard who can touch the rim with his feet on the ground. Who am I to say he can’t win a series by himself?