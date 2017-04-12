Every NBA team’s 2016-17 season graded against preseason expectations

This is the first of many examples where the oddsmakers predicted a team's win total almost exactly. After losing Al Horford in free agency and trading Kyle Korver to Cleveland, the Hawks still managed to end up with the fifth seed in the East.
Boston Celtics: A
Preseason over/under: 51.5
Current win total: 52
Thanks to some late-season malaise from the Cavaliers and the team choosing to rest its players in the final game of the season, the Celtics are almost certainly going to end up with the No. 1 seed in the East.
Brooklyn Nets: D
Preseason over/under: 20.5
Current win total: 20
We knew the Nets would be bad, and they certainly delivered by finishing the season with the worst record in the league. It's hard to give them an "F" given that they only did what we knew they would.
Charlotte Hornets: D
Preseason over/under: 39.5
Current win total: 36
Kemba Walker became an All-Star for the first time in his career, but he and Nicolas Batum (pictured) couldn't keep the Hornets from missing the postseason.
Chicago Bulls: B-
Preseason over/under: 38.5
Current win total: 40
The Bulls have a great chance to make the playoffs thanks in part to some shenanigans from the Nets, and after Dwyane Wade missed almost four weeks late in the season with an injury, that would be a nice accomplishment.
Cleveland Cavaliers: C+
Preseason over/under: 56.5
Current win total: 51
There's no question the defending champion Cavaliers will be judged by what happens in the playoffs, but their lackluster regular season (and 22nd-ranked defense) are cause for at least a little concern.
Dallas Mavericks: D
Preseason over/under: 39.5
Current win total: 32
When Tony Romo is in uniform for the final home game of the regular season, it's a pretty solid sign that things went completely off the rails.
Denver Nuggets: C-
Preseason over/under: 34.5
Current win total: 39
The Nuggets were eighth in the West, a game ahead of the Blazers, when they agreed to trade Jusuf Nurkic to Portland on Feb. 12. Nurkic made an immediate impact with his new team, and the Blazers surged in the second half of the season to overtake Denver for that final playoff spot. It’s true that the regular-season win total is a bit more than expected, but in hindsight, the Nuggets probably should have sent Nurkic somewhere else.
Detroit Pistons: D-
Preseason over/under: 45.5
Current win total: 37
Stan Van Gundy could never figure it out this season, and the Pistons took a big step backward by missing the playoffs.
Golden State Warriors: A+
Preseason over/under: 66.5
Current win total: 66
The Warriors will finish with the best record in the league for a third straight season, even though Kevin Durant missed time with a knee injury.
Houston Rockets: A+
Preseason over/under: 41.5
Current win total: 54
James Harden might be the MVP for the way he's turbo-charged Houston's offense while leading the league in assists. No team blew past its preseason projection more swiftly than the Rockets.
Indiana Pacers: C
Preseason over/under: 43.5
Current win total: 41
It took longer than expected for the Pacers to come together, and there are still questions about the construction of the roster. But Paul George has been on a late-season tear that should get Indiana into the playoffs -- as long as the Pacers don't lose the final game of the season while both the Bulls and Heat earn victories.
The playoffs will be way more important to the Clippers franchise than the regular season was. Blake Griffin and Chris Paul can both become unrestricted free agents this summer, and another early postseason exit may force some uncomfortable changes to the roster.
Los Angeles Lakers: C+
Preseason over/under: 24.5
Current win total: 26
A late five-game win streak could end up costing the Lakers their draft pick this summer, but aside from the failure to tank in the standings, the vibe around the team was positive under new head coach Luke Walton, and D'Angelo Russell continued his development as the future leader of the team.
Memphis Grizzlies: D+
Preseason over/under: 43.5
Current win total: 43
The Chandler Parsons addition turned out to be a disaster, and Memphis won't finish higher than seventh in the West. A first-round playoff loss to the Spurs seems inevitable.
Miami Heat: A
Preseason over/under: 36.5
Current win total: 40
Erik Spoelstra has done an amazing job getting Miami one game from a playoff spot after the Heat began the season with a record of 11-30 in their first 41 games.
Milwaukee Bucks: A-
Preseason over/under: 39.5
Current win total: 42
The emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as a legitimate All-Star and a late-season surge helped the Bucks finish as the No. 6 seed in the East.
Minnesota Timberwolves: D-
Preseason over/under: 41.5
Current win total: 31
Minnesota not only under-achieved in its first season under coach Tom Thibodeau, but it showed very little of the immediate overall improvement that many expected to see.
New Orleans Pelicans: C-
Preseason over/under: 36.5
Current win total: 33
Trading for DeMarcus Cousins was the highlight of the Pelicans' season, but it wasn't enough to get them back into the playoff hunt in the West.
New York Knicks: F
Preseason over/under: 38.5
Current win total: 30
Phil Jackson handed out a disastrous contract to Joakim Noah and tried to force Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause, and the Knicks missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Oklahoma City Thunder: C+
Preseason over/under: 45.5
Current win total: 47
Russell Westbrook's historic triple-double average didn't make the Thunder all that better than everyone expected, and despite his heroics, OKC ranks just 16th in offensive efficiency.
Orlando Magic: D-
Preseason over/under: 36.5
Current win total: 28
The Magic's strange combination of offseaon roster moves failed to pan out, and Serge Ibaka was dealt at the trade deadline halfway through his first year in Orlando. If there's a new GM in place before next season, no one will be surprised.
Philadelphia 76ers: C+
Preseason over/under: 27.5
Current win total: 28
Joel Embiid looked amazing during his brief 31 games in uniform, but another injury suffered by the big man is a legitimate cause for concern.
Phoenix Suns: C+
Preseason over/under: 26.5
Current win total: 24
The Suns wisely shut down their veterans late in the season in order to develop the young players on the roster, and it appears to have paid off. Devin Booker scored 70 points in a game, and Marquese Chriss and Tyler Ulis look like they'll become legitimate NBA talents in the not-too-distant future.
Portland Trail Blazers: B-
Preseason over/under: 46.5
Current win total: 41
A late-season surge has Portland in the playoffs, thanks to the trade for Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard's will. Still, Portland underachieved this season, and a meeting with the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs is the unfortunate result.
Sacramento Kings: F
Preseason over/under: 32.5
Current win total: 32
After trading DeMarcus Cousins for pennies on the dollar, the Kings are still going to finish with as many wins as the oddsmakers expected. Draw your own conclusions.
San Antonio Spurs: A
Preseason over/under: 56.5
Current win total: 61
The Spurs will win more than 60 games and finish second in the West for a second straight season. Winning has become so commonplace in San Antonio, however, that the team will need to make a run to the Western Conference finals in order to leave anyone impressed.
Toronto Raptors: B+
Preseason over/under: 49.5
Current win total: 50
The Raptors were able to grab the three seed in the East even though Kyle Lowry missed 21 games due to injury. He's back now, but Toronto has a difficult path to the Eastern Conference finals considering the fact that a matchup with LeBron James and the Cavaliers likely looms in the second round.
Utah Jazz: B+
Preseason over/under: 47.5
Current win total: 50
The Jazz are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, but a first-round matchup with a cranky, veteran Clippers team is going to make it tough for Utah to advance.
Washington Wizards: A-
Preseason over/under: 42.5
Current win total: 49
The Wizards have exceeded expectations, and could do even more of that once the postseason begins. After a favorable first-round matchup against the Hawks, Washington would likely face the Celtics in the second round -- a team they went 2-2 against during the regular season.