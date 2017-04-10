Colin Cowherd explains why he’s just not into Russell Westbrook

Impressive numbers don't guarantee you an MVP award

“Westbrook fanboys [say]… ‘Another triple-double, MVP!’

"No.

" ‘He scored 41 last night! MVP!’

"No.

" ‘Watch him play, he scored 50 and beat Denver! Is he the MVP now?’

"No.

"I’m just not that into him, but I enjoy watching him play and would buy a ticket -- which I would say for almost no other current athletes.

"I prefer some other guys over him -- who are more efficient, who are on teams that win more, who don’t seem to be trying to win [MVP] quite as much.”