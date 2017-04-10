Colin Cowherd explains why he’s just not into Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made NBA history Sunday in spectacular fashion, hitting a deep buzzer-beater to stun the Denver Nuggets on the road and recording his record 42nd triple-double of the season in the process.
"Kawhi’s got the better field-goal percentage, the better plus-minus than all of them, and is a way better defender.”
Just because Westbrook isn't my MVP doesn't mean he's not great
“I can line a bunch of numbers up and make a choice for any of them. I tend to think Westbrook sucks the oxygen a little bit out of the room. I think his team is the worst of the three, and he’s going to have 400 more shots. There are moments I think he’s gunning for [MVP], it means a little more for him.
"But that’s OK. He’s still great, and I’d buy a ticket to watch him."
When Westbrook shoots fewer shots, the Thunder are better
“There’s an interesting stat with Westbrook that nobody on radio or TV has mentioned. In the 10 games this year that he’s shot the least, OKC has their highest winning percentage. Discipline and moderation matter, too.
"And, in that, I prefer LeBron’s 55 percent, Kawhi’s unbelievable defense and tenor, and Harden’s slightly better efficiency.
"I’l say it again: In the 10 games Russell’s shot the least, they have their highest winning percentage.”