Colin Cowherd explains how Paul George is starting to engineer his exit to Los Angeles

Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George, facing a likely sweep against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers after two consecutive losses, is growing more frustrated by the day.
George has one year left on his contract before he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2018, and Colin Cowherd argued on Tuesday's episode of The Herd that George and Magic Johnson seem to be hinting at an eventual move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Magic Johnson wants to bring a superstar to Los Angeles
“I want to talk about Magic Johnson. Did you ever see Magic Johnson play? Holy moly was he a good player. And now he’s the basketball prez of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Very, very interesting. Yesterday he was on AM570 radio, and he was talking to a bunch of guys on the air and he said this:
‘This town and this team, the Lakers, has always had a superstar. And a guy who the fans fall in love with, a guy who also makes his teammates better. And that’s what we’re going to try to bring in here.’"
The timing of Georges statements is key
Isn’t that interesting? That came yesterday afternoon, on the same day Paul George of the Pacers was complaining for the third time this year.
Remember at the trading deadline? Paul George: ‘I need help!’
Remember after Game 1?Paul George: ‘I need to take the big shot!’
Last night they lost again to the Cavs, Paul George again making it public talking about an inferior teammate:
Paul George on Lance Stephenson:
"Lance is, in our locker room, looked upon as a leader, one of our leaders, so his body language has to improve.
Lance is an emotional guy, and a lot of it is just his heart and his competitiveness…. he’s just got to channel that and put it towards making effort plays on the court and doing whatever he needs for us to succeed."
George will go to Larry Bird after the season and repeat the same complaints
“Oh boy. You see what’s happening here, right? Trading deadline, playoff Game 1 loss, last night postgame… Paul George is laying the groundwork.
‘Hey man, I don’t have any help here,’ so when the season over and they get beat in four or five to the Cavs, he can go to Larry Bird and say ‘I’ve got one more year in Indiana and then I’m leaving.’
LeBron left Cleveland after his seventh year. It is his seventh year in Indianapolis.”
George is shaping public opinion to save himself from becoming a villain
“Players don’t want to be hated. LeBron said he hated being the villain. Paul George is setting up Larry Bird to be the scapegoat, or somebody else to be the scapegoat. This is what people do when they want to break up and they don’t want to be the bad guy.
They pick fights, they start nitpicking. So when they leave, they’re like ‘you just don’t get me, you don’t listen to me, we haven’t been communicating, we’re two ships passing in the night.’ You start picking, making little things bigger than they are. So you can go to Larry Bird in the offseason and say ‘listen, I just don’t have enough help.’"
George should be able to choose where he works
“On the same day Magic comes out and says ‘we need a superstar, wink wink wink, hint hint hint, we’re very interested, Paul George.’
Paul George [then] loses and drops the hint that ‘Lance Stephenson, he’s an emotional player but he needs to be better for me. CJ Miles needs to be better for me.’ God, you can see this coming from a mile away.
Don’t blame him, either. I’ve defended players on this. An attorney, a doctor, a teacher… everybody in society gets a choice on where they get to work. Only pro athletes, the better you are the worse franchise you go to. Players have a right to leave. Paul George is better than his surrounding cast in Indianapolis, like Shaq leaving Orlando.
Shoe deal increases, glamour increases, future could potentially be better, and Magic and Kobe bring him home. It’s happening right in front of our eyes."