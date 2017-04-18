Colin Cowherd explains how Paul George is starting to engineer his exit to Los Angeles

Magic Johnson wants to bring a superstar to Los Angeles

“I want to talk about Magic Johnson. Did you ever see Magic Johnson play? Holy moly was he a good player. And now he’s the basketball prez of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Very, very interesting. Yesterday he was on AM570 radio, and he was talking to a bunch of guys on the air and he said this:

‘This town and this team, the Lakers, has always had a superstar. And a guy who the fans fall in love with, a guy who also makes his teammates better. And that’s what we’re going to try to bring in here.’"